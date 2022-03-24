Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | India, 12 others abstain in UNSC on vote on Russian-led draft resolution on Ukraine
Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | “We ask that the alliance declare that it will fully assist Ukraine to win this war, clear our territory of the invaders and restore peace in Ukraine,” he said late Wednesday during his nightly video address to the nation.
Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Speaking on the eve of the NATO summit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the alliance to provide “effective and unrestricted” support to Ukraine, including any weapons the country needs to fend off the Russian invasion.
“We ask that the alliance declare that it will fully assist Ukraine to win this war, clear our territory
of the invaders and restore peace in Ukraine,” he said late Wednesday during his nightly video address to the nation.
Zelenskyy will speak to the NATO summit by video, the president’s office said.
He appealed to Western countries to stay united in the face what he says are Russia’s efforts to “lobby its interests” with “some partners” to bring them over to its side.
“We will see who is a friend, who is a partner and who has sold out and betrayed us,” he said in an emotional speech. “Together we should not allow Russia to break anyone in NATO, the EU or G-7, to break them and drag them to the side of war.”
Zelenskyy noted that Ukrainian skies are still not closed to Russian aircraft and missiles and that Ukraine hasn't received the fighter jets or modern air-defense systems it requested. He said Ukraine also needs tanks and anti-ship systems.
“It has been a month of defending ourselves from attempts to destroy us, wipe us off the face of the earth,” he said. “We have lasted six times longer than the enemy had planned … but the Russian troops are destroying our cities, killing civilians indiscriminately, raping women, kidnapping children, shooting refugees, capturing aid columns and looting.”
Switching to Russian, Zelenskyy appealed to Russians “to leave Russia so as not to give your tax money to the war.” Tens of thousands of Russians already have fled Russia since the war began, fearing the intensifying crackdown at home.
Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Russia limits access to Google News
Russia's media regulator has restricted access to the Google News service, accusing it of providing access to "false" information about Russia's offensive in Ukraine, Russian news agencies reported Wednesday. The decision was taken at the request of the Russian General Prosecutor's Office, according to a statement by the country's media regulator Roskomnadzor cited by the agencies.
The online news service "provided access to numerous publications and materials that contain false information... about the course of the special military operation on Ukrainian territory," the statement said. Google "confirmed that some people are having difficulty accessing the Google News app and website in Russia and that this is not due to any technical issues on our end," a company spokesperson said.
March 24, 2022 / 08:11 AM IST
Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Here’s how Hollywood Is helping Ukraine during Oscars week
With the Oscars coming March 27, Hollywood is scrambling to host its biggest annual party while also helping the millions of refugees fleeing Ukraine. Co-host Amy Schumer suggested Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speak at the Oscars. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, which hosts the show, hasn’t publicly commented on her proposal. Other stars are raising money on their own or participating in a telethon to help the Ukrainian people. The Oscars have often turned political, with everyone from Marlon Brando to Leonardo DiCaprio using the stage to promote their favorite cause. Zelenskiy’s showbiz past --he was an actor and comedian before becoming president -- makes this an unusually opportune moment for the entertainment industry.
On March 26, a roster that includes Eugene Levy, Steve Martin, Rachel Bloom, John Stamos, Norman Lear and Annette Bening will take part in “Stars in the House for Ukraine,” a 10-hour telethon airing on YouTube and SiriusXM. Ukrainian actor Oleg Karpenko, who was featured in the Zelenskiy TV series that’s now on Netflix, “Servant of the People,” will also appear, according to Deadline. Proceeds will go to the International Rescue Committee to provide emergency supplies to the Ukraine and Poland.
The William Morris Endeavor talent agency canceled its annual Academy Awards party to donate $1 million to UNICEF, and David Beckham set up a special UNICEF fund to send blankets, warm clothes, water and hygiene kits to refugees. The soccer icon also turned over his Instagram account with more than 71 million followers to a Ukrainian doctor, who showed the work medical professionals are doing in the war-torn region.
Actors Mila Kunis, who was born in Ukraine, and her husband, Ashton Kutcher, have raised more than $35 million from 72,000 donors, including tech billionaire Larry Ellison. Reality TV star Bethenny Frankel has committed to sending $15 million worth of supplies to refugees. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made donations through their Archewell Foundation to Chef Jose Andres’ World Central Kitchen, which has been feeding refugees at Poland’s border, where Sean Penn’s CORE relief organization has been distributing hygiene kits and cash assistance.
March 24, 2022 / 08:00 AM IST
Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Vladimir Putin adviser Anatoly Chubais quits over Ukraine war, leaves Russia
Russian climate envoy Anatoly Chubais has stepped down and left the country, citing his opposition to President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine, according to two people familiar with the situation, becoming the highest-level official to break with the Kremlin over the invasion. Chubais, 66, is one of the few 1990s-era economic reformers who’d remained in Putin’s government and had maintained close ties with Western officials. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
Known as the architect of Russia’s 1990s privatizations, Chubais gave Putin his first Kremlin job in the mid-1990s and initially welcomed his rise to power at the end of that decade. Under Putin, Chubais took top jobs at big state companies until the president named him envoy for sustainable development last year. Chubais announced his resignation in a letter to colleagues and friends Tuesday, according to people who saw it. Last week, he hinted at a darkened outlook, saying in a post on Facebook on the anniversary of the death of Yegor Gaidar that the fellow economic reformer “understood the strategic risks better than I did and I was wrong.”
In his 2006 book, “Death of Empire,” Gaidar warned of the temptations of imperial nostalgia for the Soviet Union he saw growing under Putin. “It’s not difficult to convince society that a state that collapsed so suddenly can be just as quickly rebuilt,” he wrote. “That’s an illusion, a dangerous one.” Since the war, the government has stepped up pressure on domestic critics of the invasion. Putin warned on March 16 that he would cleanse Russia of the “scum and traitors” he accuses of working covertly for the U.S. and its allies. Facing economic meltdown, the Russian leader accused the West of wanting to destroy Russia.
“Any people, and particularly the Russian people, will always be able to tell the patriots from the scum and traitors and spit them out like a midge that accidentally flew into their mouths,” Putin said. “I am convinced that this natural and necessary self-cleansing of society will only strengthen our country, our solidarity, cohesion and readiness to meet any challenge.”
Last week, Arkady Dvorkovich, who was senior economic adviser to Dmitry Medvedev during his presidency and a deputy prime minister until 2018, stepped down as head of the state-backed Skolkovo technology fund after condemning the invasion. Dvorkovich, who’s also president of the International Chess Federation, is one of only a few former senior officials to speak out against the war.
March 24, 2022 / 07:50 AM IST
Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Ukrainian female soccer pros find new training ground in Germany
A semi-professional female soccer team that fled the war in Ukraine has found shelter and a new training ground at the German Bundesliga club 1.FC Cologne. The team will coach other amateur or professional Ukrainian athletes stranded in Cologne, 1.FC Cologne Foundation member Thorsten Friedrich told Reuters in an interview. "Every large refugee centre currently consists of 95% women with children of all ages, and these children could enjoy soccer training. That's the vision we have," Friedrich said.
Most of the women at FC Kryvbas are full-time professionals but some are still students, and they all found it hard to leave behind their loved ones hiding in bomb shelters amid flying rockets and wailing sirens. "But the club leadership is doing everything possible so that we can train here in peace. They try to keep us away from all kinds of bad news and sometimes they succeed," said 17-year-old player Ruslana Levchenko.
The evacuation started after Artur Podkopayev, a Ukrainian translator living in Germany since 2016 who used to play for FC Kryvbas, asked the foundation to help the women. He now acts as their translator. "The faces you are seeing now cannot possibly be compared to the faces when they arrived here. On their first day, you saw empty looks, you saw fear and on the first day, the women also cried. But after all the good experiences, they are smiling again," Podkopayev said. "Well, I'm very happy we've come here," 27-year-old player Liubov Mozgha told Reuters in an interview. "But I definitely cant say that football is my priority right now. My priority is peace in our country because the functioning of our club directly depends on that."
March 24, 2022 / 07:40 AM IST
Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | India, 12 others abstain in UNSC on vote on Russian-led draft resolution on Ukraine
India, along with 12 other UN Security Council members, abstained on a resolution by Russia on the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. The draft resolution by Russia was cosponsored by Syria, North Korea and Belarus. It failed to get adopted in the Council on Wednesday as it did not get the required nine yes votes to pass. The draft resolution by Russia was cosponsored by Syria, North Korea and Belarus.
Russia and China voted in favour of the resolution while there were no countries voting against. India and the remaining Security Council members abstained. Permanent and veto-welding Council member Russia had called for a vote in the 15-nation Security Council on its draft resolution that demands that civilians, including humanitarian personnel and persons in vulnerable situations, including women and children are fully protected, calls for negotiated ceasefire for enabling safe, rapid, voluntary and unhindered evacuation of civilians, and underscores the need for the parties concerned to agree on humanitarian pauses to this end.
The Russian resolution, which makes no reference to its invasion of Ukraine, calls upon all parties concerned to allow safe and unhindered passage to destinations outside of Ukraine, including to foreign nationals without discrimination, and facilitate safe and unhindered access of humanitarian assistance to those in need in and around Ukraine, taking into account the particular needs of women, girls, men and boys, older persons and persons with disabilities.
While other Council members made statements after the vote on the resolution, India did not make any statement. India had previously abstained on two occasions in the Security Council and once in the General Assembly on resolutions on Russia's invasion of Ukraine. While other Council members made statements after the vote on the resolution, India did not make any statement. US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield tweeted that in a unified protest vote, 13 members of the Security Council abstained from Russia's farcical resolution deflecting blame for the humanitarian crisis it has created in Ukraine.
March 24, 2022 / 07:32 AM IST
Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine: US
Russian military forces, led by President Vladimir Putin, have committed war crimes in Ukraine by hitting civilian targets and have unleashed unrelenting violence that has caused death and destruction across the war-torn country, Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said. On February 24, Russian forces launched military operations in Ukraine, three days after Moscow recognised Ukraine's breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk as independent entities. Russian troops have targeted areas where civilians are present, including apartment buildings, schools and hospitals.
Today, I can announce that, based on information currently available, the US government assesses that members of Russia's forces have committed war crimes in Ukraine, Blinken said Wednesday. Our assessment is based on a careful review of available information from public and intelligence sources. As with any alleged crime, a court of law with jurisdiction over the crime is ultimately responsible for determining criminal guilt in specific cases, he said.
Since launching his unprovoked and unjust war of choice, Russian President Vladimir Putin has unleashed unrelenting violence that has caused death and destruction across Ukraine, he said. We've seen numerous credible reports of indiscriminate attacks and attacks deliberately targeting civilians, as well as other atrocities. Russia's forces have destroyed apartment buildings, schools, hospitals, critical infrastructure, civilian vehicles, shopping centers, and ambulances, leaving thousands of innocent civilians killed or wounded, Blinken said.
Blinken alleged that every day that Russia's forces continue their brutal attacks, the number of innocent civilians killed and wounded, including women and children, climbs. This announcement comes a week after Joe Biden's off-the-cuff remark that he considered Putin a war criminal, triggering an official protest from the Kremlin, which warned that the comment could cause a breach in bilateral relations.
March 24, 2022 / 07:20 AM IST
Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | On invasion milestone, Ukraine urges solidarity as Western leaders gather
Ukraine's leader called for solidarity on Thursday, a month since Russia's invasion began, warning he would see who sells out at summits in Europe where bolstering sanctions and NATO is planned but restrictions on energy could prove divisive. U.S. President Joe Biden has arrived in Brussels for meetings of the alliance, G7 and EU over a conflict that began on Feb. 24 and has caused more than 3.6 million refugees to flee the country.
Biden's visit could also shine light on a dispute with European allies, some of whom are heavily reliant on Russian oil and gas, over whether to impose further energy sanctions. The issue has been a "substantial" topic and the subject of "intense back and forth" in recent days, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters. The United States has already banned imports of Russian oil.
President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday said Moscow planned to switch gas sales made to "unfriendly" countries to roubles. As the humanitarian toll from the conflict continues to rise, driving a quarter of Ukraine's population of 44 million from their homes, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on people around the world to take to the streets and demand the war end.
March 24, 2022 / 07:10 AM IST
Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | WHO says there were 64 instances of attacks on health care since Ukraine war started
The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday it had verified 64 instances of attacks on health care in Ukraine between Feb. 24 and March 21 resulting in 15 deaths and 37 injuries. Close to 7 million Ukrainians have been internally displaced in the one month of war, with one in three of them suffering from a chronic health condition, according to the global health agency.
Pressure has been mounting on medical professionals and volunteers from Ukraine and abroad to keep the country's healthcare system going, since the start of the Russian invasion. The conflict, which began on Feb. 24, has caused more than 3.6 million refugees to flee Ukraine and already led to the unprecedented isolation of Russia's economy due to sanctions.
Limited access to medicines, healthcare facilities and staff in Ukraine is further pressuring ongoing treatments of chronic conditions, the WHO said, adding that half of the country's pharmacies were thought to be closed. The war has also impacted COVID-19 vaccinations and routine immunizations in Ukraine, the health agency said.
Between Feb. 24 and March 15 COVID-19 vaccines were administered to 175,000 people, compared with at least 50,000 vaccinations per day before the Russian invasion, according to the WHO. The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control last week said refugees from Ukraine should be offered a full course of COVID-19 vaccines and booster doses, if they do not have proof of prior inoculation.
March 24, 2022 / 07:00 AM IST
Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | UK to provide 6,000 missiles to Ukraine in new support
Britain will provide Ukraine with about 6,000 new defensive missiles and almost 30 million pounds ($40 million) to support the BBC's coverage in the region and pay Ukrainian soldiers and pilots. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce the new package of support on Thursday at the NATO and G7 leaders' meetings while also signalling a willingness to bolster Ukraine's defence capabilities further, his office said on Wednesday.
"The United Kingdom will work with our allies to step up military and economic support to Ukraine, strengthening their defences as they turn the tide in this fight," Johnson said. "One month into this crisis, the international community faces a choice. We can keep the flame of freedom alive in Ukraine, or risk it being snuffed out across Europe and the world."
As part of the package, the UK will provide 6,000 missiles and 25 million pounds in financial backing for the Ukrainian military. It will also provide 4.1 million pounds for the BBC World Service to help support its Ukrainian and Russian language services, and tackle disinformation. Britain said with the new commitment it will have provided up to 10,000 missiles and that the additional funds come on top of 400 million pounds committed in humanitarian and economic aid. Thursday's NATO summit in Brussels is expected to unlock additional aid for Kyiv including equipment to help Ukraine protect against chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threats.
March 24, 2022 / 06:50 AM IST
Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Joe Biden arrives in Europe for Ukraine war summits, NATO to bolster eastern flank
Russian forces bombed areas of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Wednesday and U.S. President Joe Biden arrived in Brussels for a series of summit meetings on the war while NATO's chief said the alliance was bolstering battle groups in Eastern Europe. NATO, G7 and EU summits will on Thursday discuss the conflict, which began on Feb. 24 and has caused more than 3.6 million refugees to flee the country and already led to the unprecedented isolation of Russia's economy.
Responding to a slew of sanctions that have already frozen assets and hit individuals and firms, President Vladimir Putin said Moscow planned to switch gas sales made to "unfriendly" countries to roubles, alarming international markets. Biden's visit could also shine light on a dispute with European allies, some of whom are heavily reliant on Russian oil and gas, over whether to impose further energy sanctions. The issue has been a "substantial" topic and the subject of "intense back and forth" in recent days, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters.
Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | 7,000 to 15,000 Russian troops dead in Ukraine: NATO
NATO estimated on Wednesday that 7,000 to 15,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in four weeks of war in Ukraine, where fierce resistance from the country’s defenders has denied Moscow the lightning victory it sought. By way of comparison, Russia lost about 15,000 troops over 10 years in Afghanistan. A senior NATO military official said the alliance’s estimate was based on information from Ukrainian authorities, what Russia has released — intentionally or not — and intelligence gathered from open sources. The official spoke on condition of anonymity under ground rules set by NATO.
Ukraine has released little information about its own military losses, and the West has not given an estimate, but President Volodymr Zelenskyy said nearly two weeks ago that about 1,300 Ukrainian servicemen had been killed. When Russia unleashed its invasion Feb. 24 in Europe’s biggest offensive since World War II, a swift toppling of Ukraine’s government seemed likely. But with Wednesday marking four full weeks of fighting, Moscow is bogged down in a grinding military campaign.
Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Wall Street drops as oil rally, Russia-Ukraine conflict fuel worries
All three major U.S. stock indexes ended more than 1% lower on Wednesday as oil prices jumped and Western leaders began gathering in Brussels to plan more measures to pressure Russia to halt its conflict in Ukraine. Responding to Western sanctions that have hit Russia's economy hard, President Vladimir Putin said Moscow will seek payment in roubles for natural gas sales from "unfriendly" countries, while its forces bombed areas of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv a month into their assault.
Oil prices rallied 5% to over $121 a barrel and natural gas futures also jumped. While higher oil prices benefit energy shares, they are a negative for consumers and many businesses. The S&P 500 energy sector rose 1.7% and utilities gained 0.2%, while all of the other major S&P 500 sectors were lower on the day. "These geopolitical problems are sort of hanging over the market," said Stephen Massocca, senior vice president at Wedbush Securities in San Francisco.