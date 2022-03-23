English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Google caught collecting user data using its Phone and Messages app for Android

    Once again, Google was collecting user information without consent and once again, it took a research paper to make them stop.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 23, 2022 / 12:53 PM IST
    (Image Courtesy: AP)

    (Image Courtesy: AP)

    Do you ever wonder how much the tech companies know about you? Is your data really private?

    A research paper published by Professor Douglas Leith of the Trinity College in London, detailed the amount of data that Phone and Messages apps for Android by Google can collect from a user.

    Turns out, Google was collecting its users' call logs and text messages without their consent. According to the paper, the blanket policies from Google Play Services disclosed to its users that the company will be collecting data relevant for phone updates or syncing data across devices.

    The paper points out the data that Google had been collecting fell out of the purview of what was covered in Google's privacy policies. The messages app for instance, takes your message content and timestamps. It then generates a hash to keep the data anonymous and then sends a part of it to Google's servers.

    Also Read: Google reaches settlement with engineers allegedly fired for workplace activism

    Close

    Related stories

    While Hashes are difficult to reverse, professor Leith believes that hashes can be undone in case of smaller messages, and some of the message content can be recovered.

    "The hash includes a hourly timestamp, so it would involve generating hashes for all combinations of timestamps and target messages and comparing these against the observed hash for a match," said Leith, in a interview with The Register.

    "Feasible I think for short messages given modern compute power," he added.

    The phone app logs incoming and outgoing calls, while also collecting the time and duration of the calls. These were also tagged with your unique Android phone ID meaning that it would be theoretically possible to track someone by matching the ID with timestamps and call data.

    Also Read: Google Android App will reportedly let users delete last 15 minutes of search history

    Google says that its collecting phone data for spam protection and caller ID functionality. The company said that it only collected logs for numbers not in your contact list but this still does not excuse the fact that it gave customers no option to opt-out of this.

    Following the release of the paper, Google announced some changes to the way it collects data from these apps. It said that it already anonymised call log data by rounding out the timestamps to the nearest hour. Google announced that the phone app will do this on device starting now.

    The Google Messages app will also no longer collect SIM Card ID, data from senders of incoming messages and hashed contents of your messages. The good news is that all of these changes have rolled out starting with Google Phone version 75 and Google Messages version 10.9.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Android #Google #Google Messages #Google Phone #Research Paper
    first published: Mar 23, 2022 12:53 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.