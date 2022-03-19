Google Android App will reportedly let users delete last 15 minutes of search history

Google is reportedly set to allow users to delete the last 15 minutes of their search history. The feature was first announced at Google I/O last year and made its way to iOS later in July. And now, it seems like Android users will also be able to use the feature.



At Google I/O 2021, Google announced it'd roll out an option to delete the last 15 minutes of your search history. This rolled out on iOS in July 2021 but was said to come to Android later. Well, it appears to now be rolling out!

Thanks to @panduu221 for the tip! pic.twitter.com/gdtAa1pIFo — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) March 18, 2022

Mishaal Rahman, the former editor-in-chief at XDA Developers, was tipped about the feature's rollout on Android.

To check if the feature is available, head to Google’s Android app, tap your profile picture and check if the “Delete last 15 minutes” option is available. Google previously said that the ‘delete in the last 15 minutes’ option would be arriving on the Android version of the app in late 2021, but for some reason that deadline lapsed without providing any reason.

Google also offers a tool to automatically delete things in your search history that are three, 18, or 36 months old. As of now, we don’t know if the feature is arriving on the desktop, but it seems like it is making its way to the Android version of the app soon.