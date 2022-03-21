Oppo A96, Oppo A76 launched in India with Snapdragon 680 SoC, 90Hz Displays, 5000 mAh Battery

The Oppo A96 and Oppo A76 have officially been unveiled in India. The two Oppo A series phones both debut in India’s sub-20K space and use the same Snapdragon 680 SoC. Considering both the A96 and A76 fetch a sub-20K price tag, it was surprising to see that the phone doesn’t support 5G.

Oppo A96, Oppo A76 Price in India

The Oppo A96’s price is set at Rs 19,999 for the sole 8GB/128GB model, while the Oppo A76 comes in a single 6GB/128GB variant that will set you back Rs 17,499. The two Oppo A series devices are available through Oppo’s online stores and other offline retailers.

Oppo A96 Specifications

The Oppo A96 is powered by the Snapdragon 680 SoC paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The phone also comes with 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage that is expandable via a microSD card. The phone runs on Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1 on top. The Oppo A96 packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC fast-charging support. The A96 sports a 6.59-inch FHD+ LTPS LCD panel with a peak brightness of 600 nits.

The screen also has a pixel density of 401ppi and a 90Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. For optics, the Oppo A96 gets a dual-camera setup with a 50 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, the hole-punch cutout houses a 16 MP selfie camera. The phone also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint reader. The phone comes in Starry Black and Sunset Blue colour options.

Oppo A76 Specifications

The Oppo A76 is powered by the Snapdragon 680 SoC paired with 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The phone also comes with 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage that is expandable via a microSD card. The phone runs on Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1 on top. The Oppo A76 packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC fast-charging support. The A76 sports a 6.59-inch HD+ LCD panel with a peak brightness of 600 nits.

The screen also has a pixel density of 269ppi and a 90Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. In optics, the Oppo A76 gets a dual-camera setup with a 13 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, the hole-punch cutout houses an 8 MP selfie camera. The phone also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint reader. The phone comes in Glowing Black and Glowing Blue colour options.