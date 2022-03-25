English
    Realme C31 with Unisoc Chip, 5,000 mAh Battery launching in India on March 31: All you need to know

    The Realme C31 features a starting price of IDR1,599,000 (Roughly Rs 8,500) in Indonesia.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 25, 2022 / 02:59 PM IST

    Realme recently announced a new affordable smartphone in its C series. The Realme C31 was unveiled in Indonesia with a Unisoc chip, a large battery, and a dual-camera setup. Additionally, Realme has also teased the launch of the Realme C31 in India.

    The Realme C31 is launching in India on March 31 at 12:30 pm. The event will take place virtually and streamed on the company’s official YouTube handle.

    The Realme C31 features a starting price of IDR1,599,000 (Roughly Rs 8,500) in Indonesia. You can expect the phone to be priced anywhere between Rs 7,500 and Rs 8,500 in India, although the top-end model can cost as much as Rs 10,000.

    The Realme C31 is powered by the Unisoc T612 SoC and paired with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage. The microSD card slot can expand storage up to 1TB. The phone packs a 5,000 mAh battery with charging over a micro-USB port. The Realme C31 runs Android 11-based Realme UI R Edition.

    The phone sports a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD panel with a waterdrop notch that houses a 5 MP selfie camera. The Realme C31 also opts for a dual-camera setup with a 13 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro unit. The phone also measures 8.4mm thick.

