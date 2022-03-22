English
    CD Projekt RED announces partnership with Epic Games, next Witcher game to use Unreal Engine 5

    The company said that the multi-year strategic partnership with Epic will allow them to use Unreal Engine 5 to power their games

    Moneycontrol News
    March 22, 2022
    (Image Courtesy: CD Projekt RED)

    (Image Courtesy: CD Projekt RED)


    CD Projekt RED has confirmed that the work on the next installment of the Witcher series is now underway. The last entry in the series, The Witcher 3, released in 2015 is regarded as one of the best RPGs ever made, and has accumulated 250 game of the year awards.

    The game also received two expansions, Hearts of Stone in 2015 and Blood and Wine released in 2016. Both expansions were later packaged together in a game of the year edition.

    The series originally adopted from Polish author Andrzei Sapkowski's books, has also seen success across other mediums such as comic books and television, with a hugely successful Netflix adaptation starring Henry Cavill.

    Also Read: Maker of Cyberpunk 2077 suspends all sales in Russia and Belarus

    Besides news on a new Witcher title in development, CD Projekt RED also shared that they had entered into a strategic, multi-year partnership with Epic Games, that allows them to use Unreal Engine 5 technology to power future games. The company had so far built games using an in-house engine called REDengine.

    “One of the core aspects of our internal RED 2.0 Transformation is a much stronger focus on technology, and our cooperation with Epic Games is based on this principle. From the outset, we did not consider a typical licensing arrangement; both we and Epic see this as a long-term, fulfilling tech partnership," said CD Projekt RED CTO, Pawel Zawodny in a press release.

    Also Read: CD Projekt Red says Cyberpunk 2077 next-gen update "on track" for Q1 2022

    “Epic has been building Unreal Engine 5 to enable teams to create dynamic open worlds at an unprecedented scale and level of fidelity. We are deeply honored by the opportunity to partner with CD PROJEKT RED to push the limits of interactive storytelling and gameplay together, and this effort will benefit the developer community for years to come,” said Epic Games CEO, Tim Sweeney.
