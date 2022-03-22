English
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Realme GT Neo 3 launched with 150W fast charging, MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC: Price, specs

    Realme GT Neo 3 price starts at CNY 1999 (roughly Rs 24,000).

    Moneycontrol News
    March 22, 2022 / 01:39 PM IST

    Realme GT Neo 3 launched in China is a new premium smartphone from the BBK-owned company. The GT Neo 3 is official a few weeks after Realme unveiled the GT 2 Pro in the global market. Realme GT Neo 3 India launch details remain unknown at the moment. The premium Android smartphone is expected to arrive after the GT 2 and GT 2 Pro launch in India.

    Realme GT Neo 3 specifications

    Realme GT Neo 3 features a glass back and comes in three colours. The phone sports a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate support. It has a hole-punch cutout at the top centre for the 32MP front camera. 

    On the back, the Realme GT Neo 3 camera module houses a 50MP Sony IMX766 main camera sensor. The main camera comes with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS). There is an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro camera. 

    The phone draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC. It is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The phone packs a 4500 mAh battery with 150W fast charging support. It weighs 188 grams and is 8.2mm thick. There is also a 5000 mAh battery variant with 80W fast charging support.

    The phone has dual speakers with Dolby Atmos support. It runs Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 out of the box. 

    Realme GT Neo 3 price 

    Realme has launched the GT Neo 3 in multiple storage options. The base 6GB + 128GB storage option is priced at CNY 1999 (roughly Rs 24,000). The 8GB + 128GB storage option is priced at CNY 2299 (roughly Rs 27,600). There is also an 8GB + 256GB storage option, which is priced at CNY 2599 (roughly Rs 31,200).

    Realme is also offering the 150W charging variant in two storage configurations. The 8GB + 256GB storage option is priced at CNY CNY 2699 (roughly Rs 32,400), whereas the 12GB + 256GB variant is priced at CNY 2899 (roughly Rs 34,800).
