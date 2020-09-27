The Tech Weekender: Microsoft buys Bethesda, Apple Online Store in India, Realme Narzo 20 series is official, a cheaper Galaxy S20 and more

In case you missed them, here are the biggest developments from the world of tech from the week ending September 26. Carlsen Martin Apple finally took the lid off its online store in India. The company's online store includes a range of products, including iPhones, Macs, and iPads, among several other accessories, the most expensive of which comes in the form of the Mac Pro desktop, which can cost up to Rs 53 lakh. Apple's online store was already present in 37 other countries before debuting in India. The move came amid the government's push to promote localizing manufacturing and assembling. One of the biggest moves in the gaming industry took place last week as Microsoft decided to buy ZeniMax Media for $7.5 billion. ZeniMax Media is the parent company of Bethesda, id Software, Arkane Studios, MachineGames, Tango Gameworks and more. With the addition of Bethesda, Microsoft will grow from 15 to 23 creative studio teams. Microsoft has said that all new Bethesda and Zenimax games will join Xbox Game Pass for console and PC. Amazon announced several new smart home ecosystem products in India, including new Echo smart speakers and Fire TV Sticks. The company unveiled its 4th Gen Echo, Echo Dot, and Echo Dot with clock. We also saw the debut of the new Fire TV Stick 2020 and Fire TV Stick Lite. For more details on the price and availability of Amazon's new smart home products, head on over to the link. The e-retail giant also announced a new cloud gaming service for the Fire TV, desktop, and mobile platforms. Amazon Luna will take on the likes of Google's Stadia and Nvidia's GeForce Now. The Luna service will offer different channels that customers can subscribe to and access different channels. Apart from a regular keyboard, mouse and gamepad, Amazon will also be selling a Bluetooth controller, which can be used to play games on Luna. The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles recently went on pre-order in India. Interested buyers can now pre-order Microsoft's next-gen consoles on Amazon India, Flipkart, and Reliance Digital. The Xbox Series S is priced at Rs 34,990, while the Xbox Series X will set you back Rs 49,990 in India. Microsoft's upcoming Xbox consoles launch on November 10 in India. For more details, head on over to the link. The Realme Narzo 10 series got three new successors last week, in the form of the Realme Narzo 20 series. The company unveiled three new phones in India, namely the Realme Narzo 20 Pro, Narzo 20, and Narzo 20A. The Realme Narzo 20A starts from Rs 8,499, while the Realme Narzo 20 and Narzo 20 Pro feature a starting price of Rs 10,499 and Rs 14,999, respectively. For more details on the Realme Narzo 20 series, head on over to the link. Samsung recently launched the Galaxy Fan Edition through a virtual-only Galaxy Unpacked event. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE arrives in a 4G and 5G variant. The Galaxy S20 FE is priced from $700 (Roughly Rs 51,500) for the 5G model, while the 4G variant starts from £600 (Roughly Rs 56,200). There is no word on the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition's launch in Indian markets. The Galaxy S20 FE arrives with a Snapdragon 865 SoC, a triple camera setup, a 4,500 mAh battery, and an IP rating. Samsung is touting the Galaxy S20 FE as a flagship killer, which will compete with the likes of the OnePlus 8. Check out our full comparison of the Galaxy S20 FE and OnePlus 8 here. Poco launched its third smartphone in India last week. The Poco X3 debuts as the first smartphone that uses the Snapdragon 732G. The Poco X3's price in India starts from Rs 16,999 for the base 6GB/64GB variant. The Poco X3 will go on sale on Flipkart on September 29. The Poco X3 arrives with a high refresh rate display, a quad-camera setup, a massive battery, and a powerful chipset. Get all the details about the Poco X3 here. The US Commerce Department has asked American companies to obtain licenses before exporting certain technology to China's largest manufacturer of semiconductors, the Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC). The Wall Street Journal reported that the Commerce Department laid out the requirement to the computer-chip industry as it claims that exports to SMIC or its subsidiaries risk being used for Chinese military activities. The actions of the US Commerce Department threatened to cut off SMIC from equipment used to manufacture chips. For more details, click here. Google Maps introduced a new layer on the mobile version of the app that will provide essential information about COVID-19, aimed at aiding people travelling and commuting during the pandemic. When you open Google Maps, tap the 'layers' button on the top right-hand corner of the screen and click on 'COVID-19 Info'. This will give you the seven-day average data of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people for the area of the map you are looking at. Check out all the details about the new Google Maps feature here. WhatsApp recently reassured users that messages sent on its platform are end-to-end encrypted, which means that only the sender and the recipient can read the content of the message. In a statement, a WhatsApp spokesperson said, "WhatsApp follows guidance provided by operating system manufacturers for on-device storage and we encourage people to take advantage of all the security features provided by operating systems such as strong passwords or biometric IDs to prevent third parties from accessing content stored on the device." The statement comes at a time when WhatsApp chats of Bollywood celebrities have been purportedly leaked, raising privacy concerns among WhatsApp users. OnePlus recently confirmed the launch of its upcoming 'T' handset in India. The OnePlus 8T 5G will be unveiled in India on October 14. But despite the launch date scheduled for mid-October, the company has been aggressively teasing details about the phone, similar to what we saw with the OnePlus Nord. For now, we know that the OnePlus 8T 5G will feature a 4,500 mAh battery, Warp Charge 65 charging tech, a 120Hz Fluid AMOLED display, and will run on Android 11. For more details on the OnePlus 8T 5G, head on over to the link. First Published on Sep 27, 2020 02:56 pm