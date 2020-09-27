The Tech Weekender: Microsoft buys Bethesda, Apple Online Store in India, Realme Narzo 20 series is official, a cheaper Galaxy S20 and more

Amazon announced several new smart home ecosystem products in India, including new Echo smart speakers and Fire TV Sticks. The company unveiled its 4th Gen Echo, Echo Dot, and Echo Dot with clock. We also saw the debut of the new Fire TV Stick 2020 and Fire TV Stick Lite. For more details on the price and availability of Amazon's new smart home products, head on over to the link. The e-retail giant also announced a new cloud gaming service for the Fire TV, desktop, and mobile platforms. Amazon Luna will take on the likes of Google's Stadia and Nvidia's GeForce Now. The Luna service will offer different channels that customers can subscribe to and access different channels. Apart from a regular keyboard, mouse and gamepad, Amazon will also be selling a Bluetooth controller, which can be used to play games on Luna.