Amazon Echo smart home speakers and new Fire TV Sticks launched in India: Everything you need to know

Amazon just dropped a tonne of smart home products in India. The tech giant has updated its Fire TV Stick as well as its Echo smart speakers. The Amazon Echo, Echo Dot, and Echo Dot with Clock all get an upgrade. Additionally, Amazon also introduced the 3rd Gen Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick Lite.

The new Amazon Echo is priced at Rs 9,999, while the Echo Dot will set you back Rs 4,499. Additionally, there's an Echo Dot with a Clock that costs Rs 5,499. Both the Echo and Echo Dot will be available in blue, black, and white colours, while the Echo Dot with Clock is only available in blue and white colour options. Amazon's new range of Echo products will go on sale later this year.

The new Amazon Fire TV Stick (3rd Gen) is priced at Rs 3,999. There is also a new Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite that costs Rs 2,999. Both the 3rd Gen Amazon Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick Lite will go on sale on October 15.

The new Amazon Echo features a new spherical shape, giving it an orb-like design. The new Echo is powered by Amazon's proprietary AZ1 Neural Edge processor, which is engineered for accelerating machine learning applications. The speaker features a 3-inch neodymium woofer and includes two 0.8-inch tweeters. The speaker also includes Dolby Audio processing. There a dedicated mute button on the 4th Gen Echo, which lets users know when the microphone is off.

The new Amazon Echo Dot boasts a similar spherical design with a 1.6-inch audio driver. You also get a dedicated mute button and a light ring. Additionally, a tap-to-snooze feature allows you to easily put alarms on snooze. The Echo Dot with Clock is more or less the same as the Echo Dot. However, it has an LED screen on the front that displays the time and outdoor temperature. It can also be used to set alarms and timers.

Amazon's 3rd Gen Fire TV Stick has a new quad-core processor, which the company claims is 50-percent more powerful than the previous generation. Streaming on the new Fire TV Stick is limited to a Full HD (1080p) resolution. It also supports HDR10+ format and Dolby Atmos Audio. The Fire TV Stick light is identical to the 3rd Gen Fire Stick in design, specifications and features, with the main difference in the remote. Additionally, Dolby Audio is only available through HDMI pass-through on the Fire TV Stick Lite.