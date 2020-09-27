Amazon Great Indian Sale teased ahead of the festive season

Amazon India recently teased the Great Indian Sale that will likely be kicking off in time for the festive season. Since the coronavirus pandemic, people have been reluctant to leave their homes, which means a vast majority of shopping during the festive season will be done online.



Get all your festive needs right from the safety of your home! The door to happiness is opening soon. https://t.co/0wmdQrUIGX#TheAmazonGreatIndianFestival #NowHappinessHasNoBounds pic.twitter.com/aSdD90kwgZ

— Amazon India (@amazonIN) September 27, 2020

Amazon will be introducing discounts and offers on several products during the sale across different categories. The e-tailer will introduce offers on clothing and accessories, electronics, food, home and kitchen products, mobiles, large appliances, video games, and more.

Amazon has announced extra value on exchange as well as No Cost EMI payment options for laptops, mobiles, and other electronics and accessories. Amazon has also confirmed that transactions made with HDFC Bank credit and debit cards will be eligible for a 10-percent instant discount during the Great Indian Sale.

Amazon has not provided any details about the exact date for the Great Indian Sale, apart from the fact that it will be ‘coming soon’. Additionally, the sale will commence earlier for Amazon Prime members.