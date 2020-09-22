Poco X3 launched in India with 6,000 mAh battery, Snapdragon 732G SoC, 64MP triple-camera setup

Poco X3 has been launched in India. Poco X3 gets some major improvements in terms of design and internals compared to its predecessor, the Poco X2 (Review).

The midrange smartphone under Rs 20,000 competes against the likes of Realme 7 Pro (Review), Galaxy M31s, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, among others.

Poco X3 price in India

Poco X3 price in India starts at Rs 16,999 for the 6GB + 64GB variant. The company has also introduced Poco X3 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB storage models priced at Rs 18,499 and Rs 19,999, respectively. Poco X3 comes in two colours - Shadow Grey, Cobalt Blue

Poco X3 sale starts on September 29 and will be available for purchase via Flipkart.

Poco X3 specifications

Poco X3 features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The screen has a tiny punch-hole cutout for the 20MP front camera. Poco X3’s display comes with 120Hz dynamic refresh rate support, which allows the phone to save power by automatically switching between 50, 60, 90 and 120Hz depending on the use case and the format of the content displayed on the screen.

Under the hood, Poco X3 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor, paired with 6GB/ 8GB RAM and up to 128GB internal storage. Poco X3 NFC also gets a bigger 6,000 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

Camera-wise, Poco X3 sports a quad-camera setup on the back. There is a 64MP Sony IMX682 sensor, paired with a 13MP 119-degree ultrawide lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro lens.

Poco X3 features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner like its predecessor.

The smartphone runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 10. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 4G, GPS/ A-GPS, IR Blaster, NFC, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port.