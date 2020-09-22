Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S pre-orders begin today in India: Check price, specifications

Microsoft Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S pre-orders begin today (September 22) in India. Interested buyers can pre-order the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S via Reliance Digital, Amazon and Flipkart starting today. Microsoft has confirmed that the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will be available on sale starting November 10 in India.

Xbox pre-order: Xbox Series S price in India

Xbox Series S price in India is set at Rs 34,990. For comparison, the Xbox Series S will cost around Rs 22,000, or $299 in the US.

Xbox pre-order: Xbox Series X price in India

Xbox Series x price in India is set at Rs 49,990. For comparison, the Xbox Series X will cost around Rs 36,500, or $499 in the US.

You can pre-order Xbox Series X or Series S via Reliance Digital, Amazon and Flipkart.

Microsoft is not making its Xbox All Access available in India. Xbox All Access is a program wherein customers pay instalments for two years and get access to the console along with a subscription of Game Pass Ultimate for the duration.

Flipkart and Amazon pre-order listings of Xbox Series X or Series S currently offer EMI options for the consoles.

Xbox Series S is the entry-level gaming console among the two Xbox consoles launched this year. The Xbox Series S is almost three times smaller than the Xbox Series X. The most noticeable compromise is in the GPU department, with the Xbox Series S packing less VRAM, a lower GPU clock speed and 4 TFLOPs as opposed to the 12 TFLOPs on the Xbox Series X.

Additionally, the Xbox Series S also features much lower memory bandwidth, while storage space is cut in half. And while both upcoming Xbox consoles utilise the same CPU, the Series S’s CPU has a slightly lower clock speed.

Also check: Xbox Series S vs Xbox Series X

On a separate note, Sony Corp on September 16 announced that PlayStation 5 will cost about $499.99 while the Digital Edition their latest gaming console will come at a price tag of $399.99. In rupee terms, the regular version will cost about Rs 36,800 and the Digital Edition version will carry a price tag of approx. Rs 29,400. The prices in the Indian market could be at a slight premium considering taxes. You can expect the PlayStation 5 to be similarly priced to the Xbox Series X (Rs 49,990) in the country.