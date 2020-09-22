172@29@17@138!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|xbox-series-x-xbox-series-s-pre-orders-begin-today-in-india-check-price-specifications-5870131.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Sep 22, 2020 11:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S pre-orders begin today in India: Check price, specifications

Interested buyers can pre-order the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S via Reliance Digital, Amazon and Flipkart starting today.

Pranav Hegde

Microsoft Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S pre-orders begin today (September 22) in India. Interested buyers can pre-order the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S via Reliance Digital, Amazon and Flipkart starting today. Microsoft has confirmed that the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will be available on sale starting November 10 in India.

Xbox pre-order: Xbox Series S price in India

Xbox Series S price in India is set at Rs 34,990. For comparison, the Xbox Series S will cost around Rs 22,000, or $299 in the US. 

Close

Xbox pre-order: Xbox Series X price in India

related news

Xbox Series x price in India is set at Rs 49,990. For comparison, the Xbox Series X will cost around Rs 36,500, or $499 in the US. 

You can pre-order Xbox Series X or Series S via Reliance Digital, Amazon and Flipkart. 

Microsoft is not making its Xbox All Access available in India. Xbox All Access is a program wherein customers pay instalments for two years and get access to the console along with a subscription of Game Pass Ultimate for the duration.

Flipkart and Amazon pre-order listings of Xbox Series X or Series S currently offer EMI options for the consoles.

Xbox Series S is the entry-level gaming console among the two Xbox consoles launched this year. The Xbox Series S is almost three times smaller than the Xbox Series X. The most noticeable compromise is in the GPU department, with the Xbox Series S packing less VRAM, a lower GPU clock speed and 4 TFLOPs as opposed to the 12 TFLOPs on the Xbox Series X. 

Additionally, the Xbox Series S also features much lower memory bandwidth, while storage space is cut in half. And while both upcoming Xbox consoles utilise the same CPU, the Series S’s CPU has a slightly lower clock speed.

Also check: Xbox Series S vs Xbox Series X 

On a separate note, Sony Corp on September 16 announced that PlayStation 5 will cost about $499.99 while the Digital Edition their latest gaming console will come at a price tag of $399.99. In rupee terms, the regular version will cost about Rs 36,800 and the Digital Edition version will carry a price tag of approx. Rs 29,400. The prices in the Indian market could be at a slight premium considering taxes. You can expect the PlayStation 5 to be similarly priced to the Xbox Series X (Rs 49,990) in the country.

Also check: Sony PlayStation 5 vs Microsoft Xbox Series X
First Published on Sep 22, 2020 11:40 am

tags #Microsoft #Xbox

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.