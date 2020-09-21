Xbox vs PlayStation war heats up: Microsoft buys Bethesda for $7.5 billion

In a decision that will shape the gaming industry, Microsoft has decided to buy ZeniMax Media, the parent company of Bethesda, id Software, Arkane Studios, MachineGames, Tango Gameworks and more, for $7.5 billion.

According to a post by Microsoft, with the addition of Bethesda, Microsoft will grow from 15 to 23 creative studio teams and will be adding Bethesda’s iconic franchises to Xbox Game Pass.

Some of the titles currently under Bethesda's portfolio include The Elder Scrolls, Fallout which will now be under Microsoft.

"Bethesda’s games have always had a special place on Xbox," said Phil Spencer, head of XBOX, adding that teams have a close and storied history working together, from the amazing first DOOM, and its id Tech engine, innovating games on PCs to Bethesda bringing their first console game to the original Xbox, the groundbreaking The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind.

" All of their great work will of course continue and grow and we look forward to empowering them with the resources and support of Microsoft to scale their creative visions to more players in new ways for you," Spencer wrote in a blog post.

Speaking on the deal, Todd Howard of Betheseda said that they can’t think of a better group of people to work with than those at Xbox.

"We share a deep belief in the fundamental power of games, in their ability to connect, empower, and bring joy. And a belief we should bring that to everyone - regardless of who you are, where you live, or what you play on. Regardless of the screen size, the controller, or your ability to even use one," he said in a blogspot.

Microsoft has said that all new Bethesda and Zenimax games will join Xbox Game Pass for console and PC. Whether they come to PlayStation 5 or not, the suggestion here is clear - these games will be included at launch on Xbox Game Pass, or $70 each on PS4.