The Tech Weekender: Google connects with Reliance Jio, the big Twitter hack and Apple to pay iPhone users for 'Batterygate'

Several high-profile Twitter accounts were hacked, including those of US presidential candidate Joe Biden, former US President Barack Obama, reality TV star Kim Kardashian, billionaire Elon Musk and rapper Kanye West, among others. The intent of the hack appeared to be to scam people out of Bitcoin. Twitter claimed that the hackers were able to access a “small subset” of the targeted accounts and send tweets from them. The social media platform also added that it was continuing to access whether the hackers gained access to private data of the targeted accounts. The list of victims includes several verified users, including celebrities, journalists, news agencies, governments, politicians, heads of state, and emergency services.