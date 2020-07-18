The Tech Weekender: Google connects with Reliance Jio, the big Twitter hack and Apple to pay iPhone users for 'Batterygate'

In case you missed them, here are the biggest developments from the world of tech from the week ending July 18. Carlsen Martin 1/10 At its 43rd AGM, Reliance Industries announced its partnership with Google to build an operating system for a new affordable 5G smartphone in India. Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet, on the partnership with Jio, said, “Today we signed an agreement to invest $4.5 billion (INR 33,737 crore) in Jio Platforms Ltd, taking a 7.73 percent stake in the company, pending regulatory review in India.” Reliance Jio also announced that it has designed and developed a complete 5G solution from scratch. Jio’s Made-in-India 5G technology can be deployed and launched in a year once spectrum is available. Jio can easily upgrade its 4G network to 5G because it is all-IP network architecture. 2/10 Reliance also announced a new mixed reality handset, which will enable holographic video calling. JioGlass is designed to offer a best in class, immersive mixed reality experience. Jio Glass can use 3D avatars to make interactions better in the virtual world. The company will also allow designed discussions by sharing 3D holograms. It can connect to the internet via a cable and weighs 75 grams. The Glass already has 25 apps that allow augmented reality video meetings and more. 3/10 Several high-profile Twitter accounts were hacked, including those of US presidential candidate Joe Biden, former US President Barack Obama, reality TV star Kim Kardashian, billionaire Elon Musk and rapper Kanye West, among others. The intent of the hack appeared to be to scam people out of Bitcoin. Twitter claimed that the hackers were able to access a “small subset” of the targeted accounts and send tweets from them. The social media platform also added that it was continuing to access whether the hackers gained access to private data of the targeted accounts. The list of victims includes several verified users, including celebrities, journalists, news agencies, governments, politicians, heads of state, and emergency services. 4/10 Realme, Oppo, and iQOO recently debuted their super-fast charging technology that surpasses the 100W mark. Realme’s UltraDART Flash charge technology is capable of delivering a 125W output, which can power a 4,000 mAh phone battery to 33-percent in just three minutes. Oppo also unveiled its own 125W charging tech as well as 65W AirVOOC wireless flash charging tech, the latter could power a 4,000 mAh smartphone battery in 30 minutes. Oppo also took the lid off a 50W mini SuperVOOC charger, and a 110W mini flash charger. Vivo sub-brand iQOO also unveiled its own 120W fast-charging technology, which managed to top up a 4,000 mAh battery in around 15 minutes. 5/10 The Vivo X50 and X50 Pro recently arrived in India. Vivo’s new X50 series smartphones feature premium-mid range specs with a major focus on camera performance. The standard X50 is priced at Rs 34,990 and Rs 37,990 for the 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB configurations, respectively. The Vivo X50 Pro, on the other hand, arrives in a single 8GB + 256GB priced at Rs 49,990. The Vivo X50 series is powered by a Snapdragon 765G chipset, sports a 90Hz AMOLED display, 33W fast charging support, and a quad-camera setup on the back. The main highlight of the Vivo X50 Pro is its camera, particularly the gimbal-style stabilisation. 6/10 Bharti Airtel has partnered with Verizon to launch BlueJeans in India. The video conferencing platform will be available on a free trial for the first three months. While BlueJeans will be made available directly, a subscription through Airtel will offer some exclusive features. The video conferencing service supports up to 150 presenters and up to 50,000 attendees. Airtel BlueJeans will carter to business customers in India. 7/10 On July 15, WhatsApp went dark for an hour in several parts of the world, including India. The Facebook-owned messaging platform showed a ‘Connecting’ loop during its brief service outage. Users started experiencing connectivity issues on WhatsApp in the early hours of July 15. During the downtime, users were unable to send and receive messages as the app refused to connect. 8/10 The US, Britain, and Canada claimed that Russian hackers were trying to steal information from researchers pursuing a COVID-19 vaccine. The three countries alleged that the hacking group APT29, also known as Cozy Bear, are said to be part of the Russian intelligence service. The nations claimed that the malicious actors were targeting academic and pharmaceutical research institutions involved in developing a vaccine for COVID-19. The attacks were viewed as an effort to steal intellectual property as opposed to disrupting research. 9/10 India banned 59 Chinese apps last month in response to border tensions between the two countries. This week, India’s Information Technology Ministry sent companies of these apps a questionnaire, consisting of a total of 77 questions, including whether the apps censored content, worked on behalf of foreign governments or lobbied influencers. The government also asked companies whether they had faced any investigation in the US, European Union or elsewhere for secretly harvesting user data and has given them three weeks to answer or further action will be taken. 10/10 Apple infamous ‘Batterygate’ saga is set to reach its conclusion. Apple infamous 'Batterygate' saga is set to reach its conclusion. Apple previously agreed to settle a class-action lawsuit that accused the company of secretly throttling older iPhones' performance. The proposed settlement states that Apple will make a maximum, non-reversionary payment of USD 500 million. Eligible iPhone users in the US can register to submit a claim or review other options, including excluding themselves from the lawsuit to retain the ability to sue Apple individually over the matter. All claims must be submitted online or received by letter mail by October 6, 2020. If you owned an iPhone 6, 7, or SE before December 21, 2017, you could be eligible for a USD25.