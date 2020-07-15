Here's why WhatsApp went down globally early morning for an hour on July 15

Concurrent with the investment, Jio Platforms, Reliance Retail and Facebook's WhatsApp service have also entered into a commercial partnership agreement to further accelerate Reliance Retail’s new commerce business on the JioMart platform using WhatsApp.

WhatsApp was down for nearly an hour in India and many parts of the world. The popular messaging app, which has over 2 billion users worldwide, showed a ‘Connecting’ loop during its brief service outage.

Users began experiencing connectivity issues on WhatsApp during the wee hours of July 15. According to the website Down Detector, WhatsApp was down in India at around 1 am and services started resuming after 2 am.

During the downtime, users were unable to send and receive messages as the app refused to connect. Some users also reported having failed to even log in to the WhatsApp app on Android and iOS devices.

The outage was not limited to India as the website shows users across the world reported connectivity issues. Users from Sri Lanka, London, New York, Brazil, Netherlands, Germany, Egypt, North America, Kazakhstan, Sweden, Peru, Romania, Ireland, etc., reported issues on WhatsApp.

WhatsApp did acknowledge the issue and said an internal update caused the disruption in its services. “Earlier today, an internal update made to our WhatsApp servers caused some people to have trouble sending messages. We quickly resolved this issue for everyone and we apologise for any inconvenience, ” WhatsApp told The Verge in a statement.