Last Updated : Jul 03, 2019 10:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Facebook down: Whatsapp, Instagram users also not being able to load content

Facebook has taken note of the issue, and is “working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible.”

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Users of Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram are unable to upload or download media from these social media hubs, which has prevented them from loading images or videos from Whatsapp, stories from Instagram, or even load photos from the Facebook’s news feed.

In India, though these social media networks are accessible, downloading content, be it images or video, has stopped working. The problem seems to be taking place worldwide, as users from the US, Europe, and Africa have tweeted on the issue.



Facebook has noted the issue, and is “working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible.”


First Published on Jul 3, 2019 10:27 pm

tags #Facebook #Instagram #WhatsApp #world

