Facebook down: Whatsapp, Instagram users also not being able to load content

Facebook has taken note of the issue, and is “working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible.”
Users of Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram are unable to upload or download media from these social media hubs, which has prevented them from loading images or videos from Whatsapp, stories from Instagram, or even load photos from the Facebook’s news feed.In India, though these social media networks are accessible, downloading content, be it images or video, has stopped working. The problem seems to be taking place worldwide, as users from the US, Europe, and Africa have tweeted on the issue.
Tried sending a picture on WhatsApp, didn't work.
Then went onto Facebook messenger, also didn't work.
Finally Instagram DM, again didn't work.
The problem when one company owns everything #whatsappdown #facebookdown #instagramdown— Safwan AhmedMia (@SuperSaf) July 3, 2019
When you figure out that twitter has all the answers for u and ur not crazy! #instagramdown #whatsappdown #facebookdown pic.twitter.com/Mc4FAQYFDv— AlphonzoGuthrie (@AlphonzoGuthrie) July 3, 2019
Me running to Twitter to check if everyone is experiencing #whatsappdown #facebookdown #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/VImhRRKLoC
— Victor Kirira™ (@Kiriravictor) July 3, 2019
People rushing to Twitter after #WhatsAppDown #Facebookdown #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/8vlMLo5rVN— Akriti Arora (@akritiarora07) July 3, 2019
We’re aware that some people are having trouble uploading or sending images, videos and other files on our apps. We're sorry for the trouble and are working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible. #facebookdown
— Facebook (@facebook) July 3, 2019
