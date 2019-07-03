Facebook down: Whatsapp, Instagram users also not being able to load content

Users of Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram are unable to upload or download media from these social media hubs, which has prevented them from loading images or videos from Whatsapp, stories from Instagram, or even load photos from the Facebook’s news feed.

In India, though these social media networks are accessible, downloading content, be it images or video, has stopped working. The problem seems to be taking place worldwide, as users from the US, Europe, and Africa have tweeted on the issue.



We’re aware that some people are having trouble uploading or sending images, videos and other files on our apps. We're sorry for the trouble and are working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible. #facebookdown

Facebook has noted the issue, and is “working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible.”