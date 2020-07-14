App
Last Updated : Jul 14, 2020 05:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Verizon partners with Bharti Airtel to launch Airtel BlueJeans in India

Airtel BlueJeans is currently available in India on a free trial for the first three months.

Bharti Airtel has partnered with Verizon to launch BlueJeans video-conferencing service in India. The service will carter to business customers in one of the largest internet markets in the world. BlueJeans aims to offer a seamless experience for individuals and businesses in India.

Airtel BlueJeans will go up against other video conferencing platforms like Zoom, Google Meet, Cisco Webex, Microsoft Teams and JioMeet. The video conferencing service will be branded Airtel BlueJeans in India and will offer enterprise-grade security, including support for WebRTC, encrypted calls, and the ability to lock a meeting.

BlueJeans boasts features such as live meeting controls and real-time meeting analytics, specially designed for enterprise users. The video conferencing service supports up to 150 presenters and up to 50,000 attendees. Gadget 360 reported that users will also get dial-in options starting at 50 paise per call.

Close

It is also equipped with Airtel Audio Bridge to enable India and international dial-in support on an unlimited or pay-per-use model. The service will work across smartphones and desktops and can be used via the dedicated app or using the web interface and virtual desktop infrastructures based on SIP or H.323 standards.

Airtel BlueJeans is currently available on a free trial for the first three months. Customer can register for the service by submitting their details on the official website. As per the official announcement, the trail will be activated within 24 hours of registration. While the BlueJeans will be made available directly, a subscription through Airtel will offer some exclusive features.

Airtel has promised to completely price the service after the free trial period has concluded, but no details on price were revealed. Gopal Vittal, CEO, Bharti Airtel, said; “The pricing will be segmented at three levels, for large enterprises, medium enterprises, and for really tiny companies, which will be bundled with existing broadband and Internet plans.”
First Published on Jul 14, 2020 05:56 pm

