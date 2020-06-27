The Tech Weekender: Apple reveals iOS 14, Microsoft shuts retail stores and Realme X3 shows up

Here are the biggest developments from the world of tech from the week ending June 27. Carlsen Martin 1/9 Apple concluded its first-ever virtual-only WWDC this week. There were some big announcements on the software front for iPhones, iPads, Macs, Apple Watch, AirPods, and Apple TV. However, the biggest announcement from WWDC 2020 was Apple announcement of its shift from Intel to ARM-based Apple Silicon. Apple will make the transition from Intel to custom Apple chips in the next two years. The next-gen Apple Silicon-based Macs will arrive by the end of the year, while the company is also expecting to unveil a couple of Intel-based Macs as well. The Cupertino-based tech giant also announced the next major OS updated for the new Macs, in the form of the macOS Big Sur. 2/9 Beyond the Macs, Apple also revealed iOS 14 for the iPhone and iPadOS 14 for iPads. Apple has confirmed that iPadOS 14 and iOS 14 will be releasing this Fall, which is typically in the second or third week of September. Apple announced watchOS 7 with some new features like Sleep Tracking, Sleep Mode, Dance Mode, etc. The company also announced a new version of tvOS 14 as well as a couple of other announcements for AirPods, HomePod, and Apple TV+. 3/9 India's largest smartphone company has begun covering its retail store branding with the 'Made in India' logo. The move came as anti-Chinese sentiment is running high in the country amid India-China border tensions. The All India Mobile Retailers Association (AIMRA) had written to Chinese mobile brands to highlight the threat of vandalism at offline stores by people amid calls for boycotting Chinese products in certain sections. 4/9 WhatsApp recently said that its payments service is on track for its launch in India. The announcement comes after WhatsApp Pay was suspended in Brazil within a week of its launch. The Facebook-owned messaging app is working with local banks and regulators to launch WhatsApp Pay in India. WhatsApp, last week, told the Supreme Court that it is now fully compliant with the RBI's data regulation norms. 5/9 Realme launched two new smartphones in India in the form of the Realme X3 and Realme X3 SuperZoom. Both phones arrive with a Snapdragon 855+ SoC, a 64 MP quad-camera setup, dual front cameras, 120Hz display, 4200 mAh battery, and 30W Dart Charging. The Realme X3 SuperZoom is the company's first smartphone to sport a periscope camera with OIS, 5x optical zoom, and 60x hybrid zoom. The Realme X3 and Realme X3 SuperZoom are priced in India starting from Rs 24,999 and Rs 27,999, respectively. Realme also announced the Realme Buds Q TWS earbuds in India's sub-2K accessories segment. 6/9 Google said it would automatically delete location history for new users after 18 months. The new privacy-focussed move aims at giving users more control over their data and allows others to access its search, Maps and YouTube apps without being traced. YouTube's viewing history for new users will disappear after 36 months, while location tracking and web browsing history will be cleared after 18 months. Users will have the option to choose longer or shorter timeframes. 7/9 New data from SensorTower shows a dip in Chinese apps in India. Smartphone users in the country are uninstalling or not downloading Chinese apps amid cross border tension at the LAC in Ladakh region. These include TikTok, Bigo Live, PUBG, Likee, Helo, etc. TikTok, which has the largest user base in India after China. The data shows a five percent drop in downloads from April to May, and 38 percent drop from May to June 22. However, experts believe that downloads will pick up once border tensions ease. 8/9 LG Electronics has reportedly been hit by a Maze ransomware attack. The attack has led to a data breach and a locked network. The attackers claim to have access to LG's proprietary information associated with projects involving major US companies. The hackers have also uploaded a few screenshots, one of which includes an archive for a .KDZ file, which is a firmware code developed by LG. Maze is a type of a ransomware attack which encrypts sensitive information and blocks access to the victim system until the ransom amount is paid. 9/9 Microsoft announced that it is permanently closing all its physical stores around the world. Microsoft has 83 stores worldwide, including 72 in the US, where they showcase and sell laptops and other hardware. In March, the software giant temporarily closed all its stores due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The latest announcement reflects what the company says is a “strategic change” for its retail business as sales increasingly shift online. First Published on Jun 27, 2020 03:04 pm