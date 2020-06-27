The Tech Weekender: Apple reveals iOS 14, Microsoft shuts retail stores and Realme X3 shows up

Apple concluded its first-ever virtual-only WWDC this week. There were some big announcements on the software front for iPhones, iPads, Macs, Apple Watch, AirPods, and Apple TV. However, the biggest announcement from WWDC 2020 was Apple announcement of its shift from Intel to ARM-based Apple Silicon. Apple will make the transition from Intel to custom Apple chips in the next two years. The next-gen Apple Silicon-based Macs will arrive by the end of the year, while the company is also expecting to unveil a couple of Intel-based Macs as well. The Cupertino-based tech giant also announced the next major OS updated for the new Macs, in the form of the macOS Big Sur.