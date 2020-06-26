App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2020 09:27 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

TikTok, PUBG Mobile and other Chinese apps see dip in downloads: Report

Experts believe that downloads will pick up once the border tensions ease, bringing back brand advertisements on to the platform.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The cross border tension at the LAC in Ladakh region, coupled with PM Modi’s call of vocal for local has led to a number of Indians uninstalling or not downloading Chinese apps on their smartphones.

As per data by SensorTower quoted in a report by  The Economic Times popular Chinese apps have seen a dip in downloads. These include TikTok, Bigo Live, PUBG, Likee, Helo, etc. TikTok, which has the largest user base in India after China, was a five percent fall in downloads from April to May, and 38 percent drop from May to June 22.

Notably, TikTok recorded the best quarter for an app with 2 billion downloads in Q1 2020, with 30.3 percent or 611 million app downloads coming from India.

Close

Also Read: Here are some of the popular Chinese apps on Android and iOS in India

related news

Popular mobile gaming app PUBG too saw a decline in downloads between May and June.
App April MayJune 1 to June 22
TikTok 2,35,00,0002,24,00,0001,39,00,000
PUBG Mobile99,00,0001,22,00,00066,00,000
Helo1,66,00,0001,49,00,00092,00,000
Likee67,00,00070,00,00043,00,000
Bigo Live25,00,00026,00,00018,00,000

Several brands have too refrained from advertising on these Chinese apps.

However, experts believe that downloads will pick up once the border tensions ease, bringing back brand advertisements on to the platform. 

Also Read: Anti-China sentiment only on social media, unlikely to impact India business: Xiaomi India CEO Manu Jain

“For now, downloading Chinese apps may seem like a grave thing to do but remember that public sentiment is fickle. Social media addiction is like cocaine. You may give it up in anger but then the itch comes back," said Santosh Pai, Partner at Link Legal, which advises Chinese clients on investments in India. 

The Boycott China campaign is not limited to software. Indians on social media platforms have been calling out for boycotting Chinese smartphones and goods. However, brands see no impact on sales due to the outrage.

Also Read: A trade war with China would hurt India more

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in on June 30 at 11am to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 26, 2020 09:19 am

tags #Business #China #Companies #India #PUBG #TikTok

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: India records highest single-day spike of 17,296 cases, total COVID-19 tally crosses 4.9 lakh

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: India records highest single-day spike of 17,296 cases, total COVID-19 tally crosses 4.9 lakh

Gold set for third straight weekly gain as virus cases soar

Gold set for third straight weekly gain as virus cases soar

Apple to close 14 stores in Florida as virus cases rise, total re-closures reaches 32

Apple to close 14 stores in Florida as virus cases rise, total re-closures reaches 32

most popular

A hawkish opposition to Chinese imports is ill-founded

A hawkish opposition to Chinese imports is ill-founded

Why HUL might not withdraw Fair & Lovely — nearly Rs 4,100 crore annual revenue from India alone

Why HUL might not withdraw Fair & Lovely — nearly Rs 4,100 crore annual revenue from India alone

India-China Border Tension | Government’s communication has been limited, confused and confusing

India-China Border Tension | Government’s communication has been limited, confused and confusing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.