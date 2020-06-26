LG Electronics latest victim of Maze Ransomware attack; hackers threaten to publish details online: Report

LG Electronics has been reportedly hit by a Maze ransomware attack, which has led to a breach of data and a locked network. Attackers claim to have gained access to LG’s proprietary information associated with projects involving major US companies.

Maze is a type of a ransomware attack which encrypts the sensitive information and blocks access to the victim system until the ransom amount is paid. Hackers have threatened to announce the information about the attack on LG if the company does not contact them, reported Bleeping Computer. They claim to have downloaded 40GB of Python source codes that LG developed for companies in the US.

The hackers have also uploaded a few screenshots, one of which includes an archive for a .KDZ file, which is a firmware code developed by LG.

Another screenshot uploaded by the hackers shows a source code file developed by LG for US telco AT&T. The mobile carrier currently lists 41 phones and four tablets from LG on its device support page.

Maze has made a reputation of publishing stolen files if they don’t reach an agreement with their victims for a ransom payment. It is unclear how Maze managed to get access to LG’s data and what is the ransom amount being demanded. The hackers have also not revealed the number of devices they have encrypted and stated that private information will only be shared with LG’s negotiators.

