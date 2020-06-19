App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2020 08:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maze ransomware attack: Names, account numbers of company credit cards compromised, says Cognizant

The company has offered complimentary credit card monitoring, dark web monitoring, and restoration services for its employees.

Swathi Moorthy @kpswathi

IT major Cognizant has confirmed that some of its employee’s personal data was compromised during a Maze ransomware attack in April.

The data included names and account numbers of company corporate credit cards, the company said in an email to employees, which Moneycontrol has seen.

Close

Cognizant was attacked by Maze ransomware on April 18, which caused disruptions to its clients. During its recent result announcement, the company said that it expects the impact to be in the range of $50-70 million in revenue and margins for the quarter ending June 30, 2020.

related news

The ransomware encrypts the sensitive information, in this case, employee credit card account numbers, and exfiltrates these to the hackers.

In the email to employees, Cognizant said, “A limited amount of personal data (of associates) was compromised before the attack was contained on May 1.”

“Vast majority of the information consisted of names and account numbers (and no other personal information) from some American Express cards,” the mail added.

The email further added that some of its associates who held corporate credit card will have access to complimentary credit card monitoring, dark web monitoring, and restoration services. This will be available to everyone whether or not their card data was compromised in the attack.

The company has also identified a limited number of instances where other personal data may have been compromised. “The small number of associates who have had other kinds of personal information exposed will be notified directly by June 24, 2020, and will also receive complimentary identify theft protection,” the company added.

According to CRN, the company has filed two letters with California state regulators where it has disclosed the theft of personal information related to company credit cards.

In another email sent to employees impacted, the company has said that personal information compromised included social security number, tax identification number, financial account information, driver’s licence information, and passport information, the CRN report added.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 19, 2020 06:27 pm

tags #Cognizant #Maze ransomware attack #Personal Data

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus impact: In a first, Air India employees to get 'special quarantine leave'

Coronavirus impact: In a first, Air India employees to get 'special quarantine leave'

Demand in economy will rise when uncertainty is not there: CEA Krishnamurthy V Subramanian

Demand in economy will rise when uncertainty is not there: CEA Krishnamurthy V Subramanian

Bank credit grows 6.24%, deposits rise 11.28% in fortnight ended June 5

Bank credit grows 6.24%, deposits rise 11.28% in fortnight ended June 5

most popular

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

COVID-19 may have changed sales and marketing forever

COVID-19 may have changed sales and marketing forever

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for the 13th consecutive day

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for the 13th consecutive day

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.