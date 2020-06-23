App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 23, 2020 02:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

watchOS 7 | Apple Watch will ensure you wash your hands properly; here's how

The Watch will also remind you to wash your hands once you are back home.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

During these testing times of COVID-19 pandemic, it is essential for one to follow the basic healthcare guidelines like wearing a mask and washing hands. To ensure that users wash their hands properly, Apple will soon release an update for the Apple Watch.

Handwashing is one of the top features Apple has included in watchOS 7. The Watch will automatically detect when the user begins washing and helps them keep going for the amount of time recommended by global health organisations. As per the World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines, one needs to wash their hands for a minimum for 20 seconds.

How does Handwashing work on Apple Watch?

The Watch uses built-in motion sensors and the microphone to detect when you begin washing your hands. As soon as it detects, the Apple Watch will start a 20-second timer. If your watch detects that you’ve stopped washing your hands early, it will encourage you to continue for the full 20 seconds.

related news

The Watch will also remind you to wash your hands once you are back home.

Also Read: Apple WWDC 2020 announcements

Besides Handwashing, watchOS 7 also introduces Sleep Tracking. There is a Sleep Mode that turns on automatically when you go to bed. Sleep Tracking also offers you various tools that help you analyse the quality of your sleep. Other features include customisable watch faces, more workout modes, etc.

Apple also revealed that iOS 14 will allow users to add face masks to their custom Memoji.

Also Read: iOS 14 features

First Published on Jun 23, 2020 02:29 pm

tags #Apple #smartwatch #WWDC

