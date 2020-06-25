Realme Buds Q launched in India for Rs 1,999: Everything you need to know

Chinese device maker Realme has just announced the Realme Buds Q alongside side the Realme X3 series. The Realme Buds Q is the third true wireless earbuds in the company’s product portfolio alongside the Realme Buds Air and Buds Air Neo.

Realme Buds Q Price and Availability

The Realme Buds Q is priced at Rs 1,999 in India, making them the most affordable Realme-branded TWS earphones. The Realme Buds Q are available in three colour options – Black, White, and Yellow. The Buds Q will go on sale on July 1 on Amazon India and realme.com.

Realme Buds Q specs and features

Realme has partnered with French designer Jose Levy for the design of the Buds Q. The company has added that the design of the Buds Q is inspired by round and soft pebbles. Realme’s latest TWS earbuds feature an IPX4 rating to withstand sweat and light splashes of water. The Realme Buds Q weighs 3.6 grams per earplug, while the charging case weighs 35.3 grams.

The Realme Buds Q comes with a charging case that powers the buds through a microUSB port. The Buds Q can deliver up to 4.5 hours of playback on a single charge. The Realme Buds use a 40 mAh battery, while the case packs a 400 mAh battery. Realme claims that users can get 20 hours of battery life with the charger.

The Buds Q are equipped with 10mm bass boost drivers with DBB dynamic bass enhancement. Realme’s TWS earphones also feature a Gaming Mode with a low latency of 119ms. The earphones also arrive with an infrared sensor for intelligent detection, which automatically pauses tracks when you remove the earbuds.

The Realme Buds Q use Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity and can be used on Android and iOS devices. There are touch controls on each earbud to change tracks, answer calls, and access Google Assistant. Overall, the Realme Buds Q seem like a pretty strong contender for best earbuds in the sub-2K segment. For more details, stay tuned for all full review of the Realme Buds Q.