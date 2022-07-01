OnePlus Nord 2T Review in Five Minutes

The OnePlus Nord 2T has officially been unveiled in India’s sub-30K segment. The OnePlus Nord 2T price in India starts from Rs 28,999 for the base 8GB/128GB model, while the 12GB/256GB configuration is available for Rs 33,999. So, let’s take a brief look at the OnePlus Nord 2T, starting with its design.

In my brief experience with the OnePlus Nord 2T, I have to say that this is one of the most well-designed smartphones under Rs 30,000. The phone is perfectly sized to fit in your hand, it isn’t too large or too small. There are rounded edges, which makes the phone rather comfortable to hold. OnePlus also brings back the alert slider that is seen on its flagship smartphones.

The Nord 2T is available in two colours – Gray Shadow and Jade Fog colours, ours arrived in the latter. The Gray Shadow version of the Nord 2T’s rear panel is smooth to the touch, resistant to fingerprints, and has a matte sandstone finish, which does tend to shine. There’s a plastic frame on the Nord 2T that comes in a metallic silver finish. Lastly, the Nord 2T is relatively light, weighing 190g and measuring 8.2mm thick.

There are two cut-outs on the back for the cameras that house three lenses. The camera island also includes LED flash modules. Apart from the alert slider, you also get a power button on the right and a volume button on the left. There’s a speaker grille, USB Type-C port, and SIM tray on the bottom, although the headphone jack is missing. The overall design and build of the OnePlus Nord 2T are excellent, the phone is rather comfortable to use and has a premium feel to it.

For the display, the Nord 2T sports a 6.43-inch FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The panel features a smooth 90Hz refresh rate, although there’s no room for adjustment as it only scales to 60Hz or 90Hz. The Nord 2T’s display also supports HDR10+ on apps like Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, and Hulu. The panel features a pixel density of 409 ppi and is bright enough to be visible under direct sunlight. The display on the Nord 2T is pretty decent without a lot of faults.

In terms of performance, the Nord 2T opts for a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC which is a slight upgrade over the Dimensity 1200 chip on the OnePlus Nord 2 ( Review ). The chip is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The Nord 2T managed a single-core score of 750 points and a multi-core score of 2768 points on Geekbench 5’s CPU test. Additionally, the Nord 2T ran Call of Duty: Mobile and Apex Legends Mobile ran on High and HD settings, respectively. After 30 minutes of non-stop gaming the phone did get a little warm but nothing too serious.

On the optical front, the OnePlus Nord 2T boasts a triple-camera setup on the back. At its helm sits a 50 MP Sony IMX766 sensor with OIS, which is accompanied by an 8 MP ultrawide unit and a 2 MP monochrome sensor. On the front, the Nord 2T boasts a 32 MP selfie camera. The photo taken on the Nord 2T’s main camera were detailed, sharp, and colour accurate. We’ll deep dive into the cameras in our full OnePlus Nord 2T review. But for now, here are a few samples

The Nord 2T comes with an impressive 4,500 mAh battery, which was more than sufficient to last an entire day, even under heavy usage. I was able to squeeze out 90 percent of the phone’s battery before heading to bed with a good 10 percent to take into the next day. What’s even better than battery life is the phone’s super-fast 80W charging, adapter included in the box of course, which is capable of fully powering the Nord 2T’s 4,500 mAh battery in around 30 minutes.

The OnePlus Nord 2T runs Android 12 out of the box with OxygenOS 12.1 on top. OnePlus is offering two years of Android updates and three years of security updates with the Nord 2T. OxgenOS comes with a bunch of pre-loaded OnePlus apps as well as some favourites like the always-on display, Zen Mode, and more importantly, the interface is still relatively bloatware-free.

My first impressions of the OnePlus Nord 2T were generally positive. The Nord 2T offers all the bells and whistles of a good mid-range smartphone. The Nord 2T is one of the best-designed phones in the segment while featuring a solid build. Moreover, the phone offers reliable performance and comes with a vibrant display. Software, battery life, and charging were also among the best in the segment. My initial impressions of the cameras on the Nord 2T were also pretty positive.