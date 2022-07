From Google Pixel 6a to Oppo Reno 8 Pro: These are the best smartphones under Rs 50,000 in India

The Vivo X80 might have a slightly higher price tag but offers one of the most formidable camera setups of any smartphone on our list. The MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC on the X80 is one of the best chips in the segment, while the 50 MP triple-camera setup can keep pace with most flagships in the range. The Vivo X80 also features a 120Hz FHD+ AMOLED display and a 4,500 mAh battery with 80W charging. The phone also has the Vivo V1+ chip for improved night photography and gaming.