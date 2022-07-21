Google Pixel 6a available for pre-orders from today; check price, offers, specs

Google’s latest A-series smartphone Google Pixel 6a will go on sale in India on July 28 as a part of the global launch of the device, the tech giant announced on July 21.

Google has priced the Pixel 6a at Rs 43,999. Customers who book the phone in advance can get it at a special price of Rs 39,991 through bank offers.

Pixel 6a will be available for purchase on Flipkart in India from July 28.

The Pixel 6a is powered by the Google Tensor chip, the first to be designed by Google, which the company says makes it super-fast and responsive.

Google Pixel 6a camera

Google Pixel 6a includes a dual rear camera setup – a 12-megapixel main camera along with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera. The camera comes with features and technologies such as “Night Sight” and “Magic Eraser”.

There is an 8-megapixel lens in the front.

Pixel 6a sports a 6.1-inch OLED screen with 60Hz refresh rate. It will be made available in two colour options: Charcoal and Chalk.

Google Pixel 6a launch offers:

- Instant discount of Rs 4,000 on Axis Bank Cards and EMI.

- Rs 6,000 off on exchange of any Pixel device and other select smartphone models, or ₹2,000 off on exchange of any other smartphone.

- Nest Hub Gen2, Pixel Buds A Series, and Fitbit Inspire 2 available at Rs 4,999 when purchased along with the Pixel 6a.

- Pixel 6a comes with a three-month trial of YouTube Premium and Google One.

Google Pixel 6a variant, RAM and storage

The smartphone will be available in a single storage variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Pixel 6a will receive five years of security updates, alongside the latest features and updates.

Pixel 6a will also be among the first Android devices to receive the upcoming Android 13 update.

Google unveiled the Pixel 6a and Pixel Buds Pro earlier this year at I/O as part of its hardware portfolio announcements.

Google Pixel Buds Pro

Along with Pixel 6a, Google is also launching Pixel Buds Pro for Rs 19,990. It will be available for purchase in India from July 28.

Pixel Buds Pro charges wirelessly and gives you up to 11 hours of listening time or up to 7 hours with Active Noise Cancellation turned on.