    Google Pixel 6 vs Pixel 6a: The key differences

    The Pixel 6a is a $100 cheaper than the Pixel 6, so what has Google sacrificed to bring the price down?

    Moneycontrol News
    May 13, 2022 / 02:10 PM IST
    (Image Courtesy: Google)

    (Image Courtesy: Google)

    At Google I/O 2022, the company revealed the Pixel 6a and in keeping with tradition of the "a" series of Pixel phones, it is a more affordable version of the flagship Pixel 6.

    Having said that, what are the corners that Google cut to bring the price of the phone down to $449 (approximately Rs 34,000)? Let's find out.

    Display

    The Pixel 6 ships with a 6.4-inch Amoled screen, whereas the Pixel 6a shaves it down to a 6.1-inch Amoled screen, not a huge difference but it is definitely noticeable when you put the phones side by side. More noticeable will be the lowered refresh rate of the display, the Pixel 6's screen has a 90Hz refresh rate, while the Pixel 6a makes do with 60Hz.

    Internal hardware

    Both phones use Google's Tensor SoC for processing smarts, but there is a difference in the amount of RAM both phones use. The Pixel 6 has 8GB of RAM, whereas the Pixel 6a tops out at 6GB of RAM.

    Both phones have a variant with 128GB internal storage but the Pixel 6 offers another variant with 256GB internal storage, while the Pixel 6a is only offered with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

    Cameras

    The Pixel 6 uses a dual camera module with a 50-megapixel wide primary sensor, paired with a 12-megapixel ultra wide camera. The Pixel 6a also has a dual camera module but with a 12.2-megapixel primary sensor, paired with a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens.

    The front camera on both phones are the same at 8-megapixels but the Pixel 6 has wider focal length (f/2.0).

    Battery

    The Pixel 6a has a slightly smaller battery at 4,410 mAh, compared to the Pixel 6's 4,614 mAh. What will be more noticeable is the reduced wired charging speed on the Pixel 6a, which is rated at 18W. The Pixel 6's wired charging is faster at 30W.

    Regardless of what you choose, the Pixel line-up remains Google's flagship Android showcases. With Android 13 just around the corner, either phone should let you experience the new features Google has cooked up for the next version of Android.



    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Android #Android 13 #Google #Google Pixel 6 #Google Pixel 6a #smartphones
    first published: May 13, 2022 02:10 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.