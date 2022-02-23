iQOO 9 Pro, iQOO 9 SE, iQOO 9 launched in India with 120W fast charging, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC

iQOO 9 Pro competes against the likes of the iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S22, OnePlus 9 Pro, etc.

iQOO 9 launched in India is the latest flagship series of 2022. The Vivo sub-brand has launched three smartphones under the iQOO 9 series. These include the iQOO 9, iQOO 9 Pro and iQOO SE 5G. The iQOO 9 Pro price in India starts at Rs 64,990 and comes with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

iQOO 9 Pro price in India, specifications

iQOO 9 Pro price in India starts at Rs 64,990 for the base 8GB + 256GB storage option. There is also a 12GB + 256GB storage option priced at Rs 69,990. The phone comes in two colours - Legend and Dark Cruise. It goes on pre-orders starting February 23 via Amazon India, Vivo e-store and other online, offline channels.

iQOO 9 Pro specifications include a 6.78-inch 2K AMOLED display with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate support. The 10-bit screen uses an LTPO 2.0 panel and has a peak brightness of 1500 nits. It also has a touch sampling rate of 300Hz.

Under the hood, the iQOO 9 Pro features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. It comes with a 4700 mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging out of the box. iQOO claims that the phone can be charged completely within 20 minutes. We tested the claim and to know more, click here for our iQOO 9 Pro review.

The Android flagship smartphone also has a triple-camera setup. iQOO 9 Pro camera setup includes a Samsung GN5 50MP main camera sensor with gimbal stabilisation. There is also a 50MP 150-degree ultrawide camera sensor and a 16MP portrait camera.

The phone runs Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12 out of the box. It comes with an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner and dual speakers.

iQOO 9 price in India, specifications

iQOO 9 price in India starts at Rs 42,990 for the base 8GB + 128GB storage option. There is a higher storage option with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The premium smartphone is priced at Rs 46,990. It comes in Legend and Alpha colour options.

iQOO 9 specifications include a Snapdragon 888+ SoC. The phone packs a 4350 mAh battery with 120W fast charging. There is a 6.56-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 300Hz touch sampling rate. The phone also comes with an intelligent display chip and a feature called in-display dual monster touch that divides the screen into left and right areas, assisting in pressing any operating position, easily triggering the mapping in the game.

The iQOO 9 camera has a 48MP Sony IMX598 main camera sensor with gimbal-like stabilisation, a 120-degree 13MP ultrawide camera sensor and a 13MP 50mm portrait sensor. The phone also runs Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12 out of the box.

iQOO 9 SE price in India, specifications

iQOO 9 SE price in India starts at Rs 33,990 for the base 8GB + 128GB storage option. The phone also comes in a 12GB + 256GB storage option, which is priced at Rs 37,990. It arrives in two colour options - Sunset Sierra, Space Fusion. The device goes on pre-orders starting March 2 via Amazon India, Vivo e-store and other online, offline channels.

iQOO 9 SE specifications include a 6.62-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate support. The screen is flat and supports a 300Hz touch sampling rate. It has an in-display fingerprint scanner. The device draws power from a Snapdragon 888 SoC. It comes with a 4500 mAh battery with 66W fast charging support.

The iQOO 9 SE camera setup includes a 48MP Sony IMX598 sensor with OIS support. It has a 120-degree 13MP ultrawide camera sensor and a 2MP macro camera. iQOO 9 SE runs Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12 out of the box.