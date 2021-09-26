MARKET NEWS

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021: Check out some of the best deals on mobile phones

The sale will commence on October 3 and end on October 10.

Moneycontrol News
September 26, 2021 / 06:00 PM IST
Flipkart's Big Billion Days 2021 sale will commence on October 3. The sale is set to bring big discounts to phones across different segments and will continue until October 10. Apart from offers and discounted prices, Flipkart is also proving a 10 percent instant discount to users with Axis Bank and ICICI Bank cards.
Flipkart’s Big Billion Days 2021 sale will commence on October 3. The sale is set to bring big discounts to phones across different segments and will continue until October 10. Apart from offers and discounted prices, Flipkart is also proving a 10 percent instant discount to users with Axis Bank and ICICI Bank cards.
The Asus ROG Phone 3 may be a year old, but it is still one of the best gaming phones in the market, retaining most of the features of the newly launched ROG Phone 5. The ROG Phone 5 will be available for as low as Rs 34,999 during Flipkart's sale, making it one of the best performing smartphones in the segment. The ROG Phone 3 features a Snapdragon 865+ SoC, an FHD+ 144Hz AMOLED display, a 64 MP triple-camera setup, and a 6,000 mAh battery.
Asus ROG Phone 3 | The Asus ROG Phone 3 may be a year old, but it is still one of the best gaming phones in the market, retaining most of the features of the newly launched ROG Phone 5. The ROG Phone 5 will be available for as low as Rs 34,999 during Flipkart’s sale, making it one of the best performing smartphones in the segment. The ROG Phone 3 features a Snapdragon 865+ SoC, an FHD+ 144Hz AMOLED display, a 64 MP triple-camera setup, and a 6,000 mAh battery.
The recently launched Motorola Edge 20 Fusion will be available at a discounted price of Rs 19,999 during the Big Billion Days sale, down from the original Rs 21,499 price. The Motorola Edge 20 Fusion comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, a 90Hz FHD+ AMOLED panel, a 5,000 mAh battery, and a 108 MP triple-camera setup. The new sub-20K price will make the Edge 20 Fusion one of the best, if not the best, smartphones in the segment.
Motorola Edge 20 Fusion | The recently launched Motorola Edge 20 Fusion will be available at a discounted price of Rs 19,999 during the Big Billion Days sale, down from the original Rs 21,499 price. The Motorola Edge 20 Fusion comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, a 90Hz FHD+ AMOLED panel, a 5,000 mAh battery, and a 108 MP triple-camera setup. The new sub-20K price will make the Edge 20 Fusion one of the best, if not the best, smartphones in the segment.
The Poco X3 Pro will be available from Rs 16,999 during Flipkart's sale. The Poco X3 is one of the best smartphones for gaming in the sub-20K space. The X3 Pro arrives with a Snapdragon 860 SoC, a 48 MP quad-camera setup, a 5,160 mAh battery, and a 120Hz FHD+ IPS display.
Poco X3 Pro | The Poco X3 Pro will be available from Rs 16,999 during Flipkart’s sale. The Poco X3 is one of the best smartphones for gaming in the sub-20K space. The X3 Pro arrives with a Snapdragon 860 SoC, a 48 MP quad-camera setup, a 5,160 mAh battery, and a 120Hz FHD+ IPS display.
The Oppo A53s 5G will be available for as low as Rs 12,990 during Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale. The offer will include an extra Rs 1,000 off on exchange. The device was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 14,990. The Oppo A53s 5G features a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, a 13 MP triple-camera setup, and a 5,000 mAh battery. The A53s 5G is one of the most affordable 5G phones in the market.
Oppo A53s 5G | The Oppo A53s 5G will be available for as low as Rs 12,990 during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale. The offer will include an extra Rs 1,000 off on exchange. The device was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 14,990. The Oppo A53s 5G features a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, a 13 MP triple-camera setup, and a 5,000 mAh battery. The A53s 5G is one of the most affordable 5G phones in the market.
The Infinix Hot 10S will be available for Rs 9,999 during Flipkart's sale. It is one of the best smartphones under Rs 10,000 and offers a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, a 48 MP triple-camera setup, a massive 6,000 mAh battery, and a 90Hz HD+ display. The new Hot 11S will also be available during the sale for Rs 10,999.
Infinix Hot 10S | The Infinix Hot 10S will be available for Rs 9,999 during Flipkart’s sale. It is one of the best smartphones under Rs 10,000 and offers a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, a 48 MP triple-camera setup, a massive 6,000 mAh battery, and a 90Hz HD+ display. The new Hot 11S will also be available during the sale for Rs 10,999.
The Motorola G40 Fusion will be available for as low as Rs 12,999 during Flipkart's sale. The Moto G40 Fusion is already one of the best, if not the best, smartphones under Rs 15,000, but at this discounted price it is undoubtedly the best in its class. The Moto G40 Fusion features a Snapdragon 732G SoC, a 120Hz LCD panel, a 6,000 mAh battery, and a 64 MP triple-camera setup. To add to the impressive hardware, the G40 Fusion also offers a stock Android experience.
Motorola G40 Fusion | The Motorola G40 Fusion will be available for as low as Rs 12,999 during Flipkart’s sale. The Moto G40 Fusion is already one of the best, if not the best, smartphones under Rs 15,000, but at this discounted price it is undoubtedly the best in its class. The Moto G40 Fusion features a Snapdragon 732G SoC, a 120Hz LCD panel, a 6,000 mAh battery, and a 64 MP triple-camera setup. To add to the impressive hardware, the G40 Fusion also offers a stock Android experience.
While Flipkart hasn't confirmed the official price, the Pixel 4a will go on sale in the sub-30K segment. The Pixel 4a is currently priced at Rs 31,999. The Pixel 4a is a mid-range 4G phone with a Snapdragon 730G SoC, an OLED display, and a flagship-grade camera. The Pixel 4a also offers the benefits of running stock Android.
Google Pixel 4a | While Flipkart hasn’t confirmed the official price, the Pixel 4a will go on sale in the sub-30K segment. The Pixel 4a is currently priced at Rs 31,999. The Pixel 4a is a mid-range 4G phone with a Snapdragon 730G SoC, an OLED display, and a flagship-grade camera. The Pixel 4a also offers the benefits of running stock Android.
The Micromax IN Note 1 will be available at a discounted price of Rs 9,499. The IN Note 1 brings a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, an FHD+ IPS LCD screen, and a 5,000 mAh battery. It also runs on stock Android with no bloatware. The IN Note 1 is another great option in the sub-10K space.
Micromax IN Note 1 | The Micromax IN Note 1 will be available at a discounted price of Rs 9,499. The IN Note 1 brings a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, an FHD+ IPS LCD screen, and a 5,000 mAh battery. It also runs on stock Android with no bloatware. The IN Note 1 is another great option in the sub-10K space.
Looking for a budget smartphone under Rs 7,000, then the Poco C3 is worth considering. It features a triple-camera setup, a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, and a 5,000 mAh battery. The Poco C3 will be available at a discounted price of Rs 6,999, down from its original Rs 7,999 price tag.
Poco C3 | Looking for a budget smartphone under Rs 7,000, then the Poco C3 is worth considering. It features a triple-camera setup, a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, and a 5,000 mAh battery. The Poco C3 will be available at a discounted price of Rs 6,999, down from its original Rs 7,999 price tag.
The Moto G60 will be available for as low as Rs 15,999 during the Big Billion Days. The Moto G60 boasts a Snapdragon 732G SoC, a 120Hz FHD+ LCD panel, a 6,000 mAh battery, and a 108 MP triple-camera setup. The device also offers the added benefit of stock Android. The G60 is arguably one of the best devices in India's sub-20K segment.
Moto G60 | The Moto G60 will be available for as low as Rs 15,999 during the Big Billion Days. The Moto G60 boasts a Snapdragon 732G SoC, a 120Hz FHD+ LCD panel, a 6,000 mAh battery, and a 108 MP triple-camera setup. The device also offers the added benefit of stock Android. The G60 is arguably one of the best devices in India’s sub-20K segment.
Apart from these deals, the sale will also see the arrival of new devices from Samsung, Motorola, Vivo, Realme, Oppo, and Poco. We will update you as more deals are revealed ahead of Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale right here. You can also check out more deals on Flipkart by head on over to the link.
Apart from these deals, the sale will also see the arrival of new devices from Samsung, Motorola, Vivo, Realme, Oppo, and Poco. We will update you as more deals are revealed ahead of Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale right here. You can also check out more deals on Flipkart by head on over to the link.
Moneycontrol News
first published: Sep 26, 2021 06:00 pm

