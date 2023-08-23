Rolls Royce La Rose Noire Droptail costs a whopping Rs 250 crore
The La Rose Noire Droptail is a unique coach-built car that takes its inspiration from the Baccara Rose with shimmering paintwork on the outside and bespoke wooden inlay on the inside.
August 23, 2023 / 11:15 AM IST
Stanford Masters Journalist who writes on automobiles
