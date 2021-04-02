English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a PRO and access E-DECMA on 10th & 11th April at no extra cost. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTechnologyAuto

MG Cyberster interiors unveiled; full debut scheduled for Shanghai Auto Show

The Cyberster’s design inspiration comes from the famous MG B Roadster with its slim front grille and Kammback tail section. Lighting elements includes ‘Magic Eye’ LED headlamps and LED tail lamps with half the Union Jack on each side.

Moneycontrol News
April 02, 2021 / 01:29 PM IST
MG has revealed the Cyberster concept car, gaming cockpit and all, and while the full debut is planned for the Shanghai Auto Show, quite a lot of details have already been shared by the company.
MG has revealed the Cyberster concept car, gaming cockpit and all, and while the full debut is planned for the Shanghai Auto Show, quite a lot of details have already been shared by the company.
The MG Cyberster is one of the most futuristic looking concepts out there. What’s even better is that British manufacturer says the two-door electric roadster is due in 2024. That’s just a few years away now and that is very optimistic.
The MG Cyberster is one of the most futuristic looking concepts out there. What’s even better is that British manufacturer says the two-door electric roadster is due in 2024. That’s just a few years away now and that is very optimistic.
The Cyberster’s design inspiration comes from the famous MG B Roadster with its slim front grille and Kammback tail section. Lighting elements includes ‘Magic Eye’ LED headlamps and LED tail lamps with half the Union Jack on each side.
The Cyberster’s design inspiration comes from the famous MG B Roadster with its slim front grille and Kammback tail section. Lighting elements includes ‘Magic Eye’ LED headlamps and LED tail lamps with half the Union Jack on each side.
MG says the car is targeted towards Gen Z and as such gets what the company is calling a ‘gaming cockpit’. Of course, these elements cannot make it to the finished product, but it is worth taking a look at.
MG says the car is targeted towards Gen Z and as such gets what the company is calling a ‘gaming cockpit’. Of course, these elements cannot make it to the finished product, but it is worth taking a look at.
The steering wheel is essentially a gaming pad complete with what looks analogue sticks. The image shows a compass on one side and a start-stop button on the other. It also features ‘zero-gravity seats’. We are still very unclear on what this means but it’s safe to say we won’t be floating around in the car.
The steering wheel is essentially a gaming pad complete with what looks analogue sticks. The image shows a compass on one side and a start-stop button on the other. It also features ‘zero-gravity seats’. We are still very unclear on what this means but it’s safe to say we won’t be floating around in the car.
What could make its way to production however from these interiors is the very minimalistic approach with large screens for the instrument cluster and infotainment system. Maybe finger-print as well? That would be nice.
What could make its way to production however from these interiors is the very minimalistic approach with large screens for the instrument cluster and infotainment system. Maybe finger-print as well? That would be nice.
MG is expected to shell out more details at the upcoming Shanghai Motor Show, but for now, we know that the concept car is capable of traversing 800 km on a single charge, has a 0-100 km/h sprint time of just over three seconds and gets Level 3 autonomous capabilities.
MG is expected to shell out more details at the upcoming Shanghai Motor Show, but for now, we know that the concept car is capable of traversing 800 km on a single charge, has a 0-100 km/h sprint time of just over three seconds and gets Level 3 autonomous capabilities.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Auto #MG Cyberster #MG Motors #Slideshow #Technology
first published: Apr 2, 2021 01:29 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save podcast: Home loan rates have fallen, but borrowers may not get the benefit

Simply Save podcast: Home loan rates have fallen, but borrowers may not get the benefit

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.