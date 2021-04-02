MG Cyberster interiors unveiled; full debut scheduled for Shanghai Auto Show

MG has revealed the Cyberster concept car, gaming cockpit and all, and while the full debut is planned for the Shanghai Auto Show, quite a lot of details have already been shared by the company.

The MG Cyberster is one of the most futuristic looking concepts out there. What’s even better is that British manufacturer says the two-door electric roadster is due in 2024. That’s just a few years away now and that is very optimistic.

The Cyberster’s design inspiration comes from the famous MG B Roadster with its slim front grille and Kammback tail section. Lighting elements includes ‘Magic Eye’ LED headlamps and LED tail lamps with half the Union Jack on each side.

MG says the car is targeted towards Gen Z and as such gets what the company is calling a ‘gaming cockpit’. Of course, these elements cannot make it to the finished product, but it is worth taking a look at.

The steering wheel is essentially a gaming pad complete with what looks analogue sticks. The image shows a compass on one side and a start-stop button on the other. It also features ‘zero-gravity seats’. We are still very unclear on what this means but it’s safe to say we won’t be floating around in the car.

What could make its way to production however from these interiors is the very minimalistic approach with large screens for the instrument cluster and infotainment system. Maybe finger-print as well? That would be nice.