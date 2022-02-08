Maruti Suzuki offers benefits of up to Rs 45,000 on almost all of its cars; check details

With newer models in the lineup it only makes sense that Maruti Suzuki starts offering discounts on its old stock. The fact that the end of the financial year is also around the bend also gives them incentive, but the people who actually benefit from this is really you, the customer. Now it’s all fine if you want to wait for the next model, but if you’re looking to get your next Maruti Suzuki cheap, we’ve compiled a list of everything that’s on discount.

Maruti Suzuki Alto | The Alto is the company’s cheapest car starting at a price of just Rs 3.25 lakh. Add to this a cash discount of Rs 15,000 and an Exchange bonus of Rs 15,000. The Alto has a total of five variants if you leave out the CNG powered cars. The base-spec STD is the only variant that doesn’t receive an exchange bonus, however, while the cash discount drops down to Rs 5,000. The company has also extended a corporate bonus on all cars worth Rs 3,000 giving a total benefit of Rs 33,000. The Alto is powered by a 796cc petrol that produces 47hp at 6,000 rpm and 69Nm at 3,500 rpm.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso | Maruti Suzuki’s micro-SUV receives the same cash discount of Rs 15,000 and corporate discount of Rs 3,000. The exchange bonus on the S-Presso, however, drops down to Rs 10,000 bringing in a total benefit of Rs 28,000. The S-Presso starts at a price of Rs 3.85 lakh and comes with a total of 10 variants to choose from. This little SUV is powered by a 998cc petrol engine that produces 67hp at 5,500 rpm and 90Nm at 3,500 rpm. Both automatic as well as manual transmissions are available.

Maruti Suzuki WagonR | Maruti Suzuki’s best-selling car for January 2022, the WagonR starts at a price of Rs 5.18 lakhs going up to Rs 6.58 lakh. The car is available with an option of two engines. The 1-litre petrol produces the same figures as the S-Presso as well as both auto and manual transmission options. Cars with this engine option get a cash discount of Rs 10,000. The 1.2-litre petrol on the other hand produces 82hp of power and 113Nm of torque. This also gets a higher cash discount of Rs 25,000. Both engine options also receive a Rs 10,000 exchange bonus and Rs 3,000 corporate bonus taking the total benefits up to Rs 38,000. (Image: Maruti Suzuki India website)

Maruti Suzuki Celerio | The Celerio starting at a price of Rs 5.15 lakh gets only one 998cc engine option. This, again, churns out the roughly the same figures as the S-Presso at 65hp of power at 5,500 rpm and 89Nm of peak torque at 3,500 rpm. The Celerio gets a slightly smaller cash discount at just Rs 10,000 and along with an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000. A corporate bonus of Rs 3,000 is also available taking the total benefit up to Rs 23,000.

Maruti Suzuki Swift | The Swift has consistently been one of Maruti Suzuki’s top-selling cars starting at a price of Rs 5.9 lakh and going up to Rs 8.77 lakh. Even in the month of January, the Swift managed to secured second place selling 19,108 units. The hatchback is powered by a 1.2-litre engine that churns out 88.5hp of power at 6,000 rpm and 113Nm of peak torque at 4,400 rpm. Transmission options include both manual as well as automatic. As for the discounts, the Swift comes with a Rs 10,000 cash discount and Rs 10,000 exchange bonus. As always, a Rs 3,000 corporate bonus is also available for a total benefit of Rs 23,000. The Maruti Suzuki Swift is also available in a special edition which, unfortunately, does not receive any discounts.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire | The Dzire is Maruti Suzuki’s entry-level sedan and starts at a price of Rs 6.09 lakh. Like the Swift, the Dzire also did well in terms of sales in January 2022 with 14,967 units being sold. For February, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire is available with a cash discount of Rs 10,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000. Add the corporate bonus of Rs 3,000 to the mix. The Dzire is powered by the same engine as the Swift with exactly the same figures – 88.5hp and 113Nm. Transmission options include both an automatic as well as manual gearbox. Like the Swift, the Dzire also has a special edition which does not receive any discounts.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza | The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza gets a lower cash discount of just Rs 5,000. The exchange bonus and corporate bonus, on the other hand, remain the same at Rs 10,000 and Rs 3,000 respectively, giving you a total benefit of Rs 18,000. The Vitara Brezza is powered by a 1,462cc petrol engine that produces 103hp of maximum power at 6,000 rpm and 138Nm of peak torque at 4,400 rpm. The Brezza, again, gets both manual and automatic options and the discounts are available on all of its variants. The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza starts at a price of Rs 7.69 lakh going all the way up to Rs 11.34 lakh. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)

Maruti Suzuki Eeco | The Eeco is the only van available in Maruti Suzuki’s lineup. Starting at a price of Rs 4.53 lakh, the Eeco gets a cash discount of Rs 10,000 and a corporate bonus of Rs 3,000. The exchange bonus as well is a decent Rs 15,000 allowing for a total benefit of Rs 28,000. The Eeco is powered by a 1.2-litre engine that produces 62hp of power at 6,000 rpm and 98Nm of torque at 3,000 rpm. Additionally, customers can choose between a 5-seater and a 7-seater configuration when opting for the standard variant. The AC variant on the other hand is only available in a 5-seater config, but also gets factory fitted CNG kit as an option.

Maruti Suzuki Ignis | The Maruti Suzuki Arena cars aren’t the only ones that get the discount for February. The Nexa dealerships as well are offering some pretty favourable benefits starting with the Ignis. The Maruti Suzuki Ignis starts at a price of Rs 5.25 lakh and gets the lowest benefits of all the Maruti Suzuki cars. The hatchback gets a cash discount of Rs 5,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 and a corporate bonus of just Rs 2,100 giving you a total benefit of Rs 17,100. The Ignis is powered by a 1,197cc engine that produces 82hp of power at 6,000 rpm and 113Nm of torque at 4,200 rpm. It also available in both manual and automatic options. The Ignis also has an Anniversary Edition which does not get any cash discount.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno | The current-gen Baleno has already been taken off the Maruti Suzuki website since a new model is just around the corner. The car, however, is still available in showrooms starting at a price of Rs 6.14 lakh. The Baleno is Maruti Suzuki’s premium hatchback and comes powered by a 1.2-litre engine that produces 82hp of maximum power at 6,000 rpm and 113Nm of peak torque at 4,200 rpm, essentially the same as the Ignis. The Baleno, however, also gets a cash discount of Rs 10,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000. Add in the corporate bonus of Rs 3,000 for a total benefit of Rs 23,000. Like the Ignis, the Baleno’s Anniversary Edition also does not get any cash discount.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz | While the company isn’t offering any kind of cash discount on the premium Maruti Suzuki Ciaz sedan, an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000 and corporate bonus of Rs 5,000 can be availed allowing for a total benefit of Rs 30,000. The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz starts at a price of Rs 8.87 lakh and goes up all the way to Rs 11.86 lakh. The Ciaz is powered by a 1.5-litre engine that churns out 103hp of power at 6,000 rpm and 138Nm of torque at 4,400 rpm. Both automatic and manual transmission options are available.