Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest car maker, recorded 8.3 percent increase in domestic sales during February to 144,761 units as against 133,702 units sold in February 2020. Its export volumes grew by 11.9 percent to 11,486 units during the same month. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)

Hyundai Motor India, the country’s second-biggest carmaker, clocked 29 percent increase in domestic sales during February to 51,600 units as against 40,010 units sold in the same month last year. Its exports grew by 14.6 percent to 10,200 units during the same month. (Image: Hyundai)

Tata Motors, India’s third biggest carmaker, recorded 119 percent increase in domestic sales in February to 27,225 units as compared to 12,430 units sold in February last year. This is the highest-ever volume in a month for the company in nine years. (Image: Tata Motors)

Mahindra & Mahindra, the SUV specialist, closed February with a rise of 41 percent in domestic volumes. The company sold 15,391 units during the month as against 10,938 units sold in February last year. M&M said that the shortage of semiconductors is expected to last for another 3 to 4 months. (Image: M&M)

Korean brand Kia Motors logged 7 percent growth in volumes to 16,702 units in February as against 15,644 units clocked in the same month in 2020. (Image: Kia)

Honda Cars India recorded 28 percent growth in February volumes to 9,324 units as against 7,269 units sold in the same month in 2020. (Image: Honda)

Toyota Kirloskar Motors posted 36 percent increase in February sales to 14,075 units as against 10352 units sold in February last year. Toyota lifted a self-imposed lockdown in mid-January at both its plants in Karnataka after two months. (Image: Toyota)

French car brand Renault posted 26 percent growth in February volumes to 11,043 units as against 8,784 units sold in February of last year. The company has started dispatches of their latest model Kiger to its showrooms. (Image: Renault)

Riding on the success of the Magnite SUV, Nissan Motor India saw 313 per cent growth in February volumes to 4,244 units as against 1,028 units sold in the same month last year. (Image: Nissan)