In Pics | Ashok Leyland launched new LCV Bada Dost; take a look to know price, specifications and other details

The LCV is being launched initially in 7 states and will gradually be available pan India over the next 3 months. It is open for bookings and delivery through both, physical and digital platforms. Swaraj Baggonkar Ashok Leyland launches its first indigenously developed light commercial vehicle Bada Dost. It is built at a cost of Rs 350 crore on a all-new platform. It will complement the existing Dost LCV. (Image: Ashok Leyland) The Bada Dost has two variants, i4 and i3, and has a payload capacity of 1,860 kg and 1,405 kg, respectively. The LCV is being launched initially in 7 states and will gradually be available pan India over the next 3 months. It is open for bookings and delivery through both, physical and digital platforms. (Image: Ashok Leyland) The ex-showroom prices (Mumbai) of the Bada Dost is Rs 7.75 lakh and Rs 7.95 lakh (i3 LS and LX), Rs 7.79 lakh and Rs 7.99 lakh (i4 LS and LX). The Bada Dost is targeted at the segment leader Mahindra Bolero pick up which is priced in the similar price band. (Image: Ashok Leyland) Ashok Leyland plans to have multiple fuel options on the Bada Dost. In addition to the 80hp diesel engine the company is also planning to have an electric powertrain and a CNG option. The company promises to launch one new variant on the Bada Dost in every three months for the next two years (Image: Ashok Leyland) The Bada Dost will be offered in two broad variants – 2.49 and 3.49 tonne - gross vehicle weight (GVW). It will be sold through a network of 570 touch points. (Image: Ashok Leyland) The Bada Dost has several 'car-like features' such as dashboard mounted gear lever, provision for music system, USB provision for mobile charging, digital instrument cluster, dual tone dashboard, doors equipped with bottle holders, dual glove box, reverse parking assist and LED tail lamps to name a few. (Image: Ashok Leyland) Ashok Leyland has designed the Bada Dost to accommodate left hand drive (LHD) export markets. As 80 percent of the world market is LHD the Bada Dost will be exported to markets like Africa, SAARC, Gulf countries and ASEAN. (Image: Ashok Leyland) As per SIAM the market size for 2-3.5 tonne light trucks is 2.32 lakh as of FY20. Mahindra has a share of 65 percent, Ashok Leyland has a share of 18 percent and Tata Motors has a share of 15 percent. (Image: Ashok Leyland) First Published on Sep 14, 2020 05:00 pm