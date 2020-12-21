Countries with the highest number of road accidents: Find out where India stands

USA - The US has the distinction of recording the highest number of road accidents in the world. In 2018 the country saw 2.21 million accidents resulting in the deaths of 37,461 persons and 3.14 million persons injured. The US, which has the largest road network in the world, is the second largest consumer of automobiles

Japan - Japan stood second in the ranking with 499,232 road accidents which resulted in deaths of 4,698 persons and 614,155 injured in 2018. Japan is also the world’s third biggest market for automobiles and has the sixth biggest road network.

India - Road accidents in India in 2018 were third highest in the world at 480,652 and claimed 150,785 lives, which was more than any other country. The year also saw 494,624 injured persons. India’s road network is the second biggest in the world.

Germany - Germany, the biggest automotive market of Europe, recorded 308,145 road accidents in 2018 which led to 3,206 deaths and 396,666 injured. Number of accidents being higher is a surprise as Germany does not have a dense road network.

Taiwan - The island nation in East Asia stood fifth in the list with 305,556 road accidents recorded in 2018 that injured 403,906 people. The number of deaths during the same year stood at 1604. Taiwan has one of the lowest road networks in the world.

Iran - Iran recorded the sixth highest number of road accidents at 293,305 during 2018 leading to 15,998 deaths and 363,531 injured. At 27th Iran also has a low road density.

South Korea - South Korea registered a total of 220,917 road accidents during 2018 which led to 4,292 deaths and 331,720 injured. The nation's road network is the 45th largest in the world.

China - China has the third largest road network in the world but was ranked at the eighth place in terms of number of road accidents at 212,846. The country had the second highest number of deaths at 63,093 and 226,430 injured.

Turkey - Turkey has the 18th largest road network in the world but stood at ninth place with highest number of road accidents at 185,128 in 2018 which led to 7,300 deaths and 303,812 injured.