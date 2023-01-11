Auto Expo 2023 | Maruti Suzuki unveils the all-new eVX electric SUV

1/7 Maruti Suzuki India unveiled the Concept Electric SUV eVX at the opening day of Auto Expo 2023. With this, the company has reinforced its vision of developing sustainable powertrain systems through continuous technological development and innovation, it said in a release. (Image: Moneycontrol)

2/7 The 'Emotional Versatile Cruiser' - Concept eVX is a mid-size electric SUV concept designed and developed by Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan offering futuristic SUV design elements with an upright posture and commanding high-seating. (Image: Moneycontrol)

3/7 Designed and developed by Suzuki Motor Corporation, the Concept eVX is underpinned by a ground-up all-electric platform that will spawn a range of future EVs. (Image: Moneycontrol)

4/7 The Concept eVX is based on an all-new dedicated EV platform and offers a driving range of up to 550km. It is 4300mm long, 1800mm wide and 1600mm tall. The new eVX SUV gets a battery capacity of 60kWh with safe battery technology. (Image: Moneycontrol)

5/7 Maruti Suzuki's Concept eVX will enter the market by 2025. "Today, I have an exciting announcement. I am delighted to unveil the Concept eVX, our first global strategic EV. We plan to bring it to market by 2025," Toshihiro Suzuki, Representative Director and President, Suzuki Motor Corporation, said on the global premier. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)

6/7 Suzuki Motor Corporation has committed an investment of Rs 100 billion for production of BEVs and batteries in India. "At the Suzuki Group, addressing global warming is a priority. We are promoting a range of global measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions generated from our business. One key measure is reducing CO2 emitted by using our products. Here in India, as announced in March last year, we will invest 100 billion rupees in the production of BEVs and their batteries," Toshihiro Suzuki said. (Image: Moneycontrol)