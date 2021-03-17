All-new Jeep Wrangler launched in India; here's everything you need to know about the locally assembled SUV

Jeep India on March 17 launched its new locally-assembled Jeep Wrangler SUV in the country. The carmaker recently India recently re-introduced the same four-doored Wrangler Unlimited at a new price of Rs 53.90 lakh (Rs 57.90 lakh for the Rubicon variant). (Image: Jeep India)

Good entry and departure angles aren’t hard to find on less expensive off-roaders. Neither is the presence of a transfer case allowing you to toggle between 2H to 4H or 4L. So apart from having weapons-grade axles, what does the slightly cheaper Wrangler offer? Let’s find out… (Image: Jeep India)

The Wrangler Rubicon is the hardier off-roader of the two variants, with a Rocktrack 4x4 system offering an “Offroad+” mode that can automatically adapt to any type of terrain. This means that throttle, speed, traction and gear response are all modulated to suit the terrain with the flick of a switch. (Image: Jeep India)

The Rubicon also packs thick underbody steel skid plates and has a ground clearance of 217mm, giving it, a water wading capability of 760mm, according to Jeep India. The less expensive, Unlimited version has a permanent 4x4 system. Both options get the same 2.0-litre, turbocharged petrol engine making 268hp of power and 400Nm of torque, mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. (Image: Jeep India)

The new Wrangler include automatic headlights, 80th anniversary badging, 18-inch wheels, ambient LED interior lights, auto-dimming rearview mirror, 8.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system which supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity features, steering wheel with audio controls, and leather finish dash. (Image: Jeep India)

The Wrangler competes with the likes of the Land Rover Defender and the Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon. While the Defender costs Rs 79.9 lakh, the G-Wagon costs a whopping Rs 1.62 crore. Keeping this in mind, the Wrangler starts to look very good indeed. (Image: Jeep India)

The Wrangler with a premium price tag is equipped with all the soft-roader bells and whistles. Ambient LED lights, an 8.3-inch touchscreen, rock solid Tru-Lok limited slip differential and also—removable doors. (Image: Jeep India)