All-new Jeep Wrangler launched in India; here's everything you need to know about the locally assembled SUV

Good entry and departure angles aren’t hard to find on less expensive off-roaders. Neither is the presence of a transfer case allowing you to toggle between 2H to 4H or 4L. So apart from having weapons-grade axles, what does the slightly cheaper Wrangler offer? Let’s find out…

Moneycontrol News
March 17, 2021 / 05:45 PM IST
Jeep India on March 17 launched the new locally-assembled Jeep Wrangler SUV in the country. Jeep India has just re-introduced the same four-doored Wrangler Unlimited at a new price of Rs 53.90 lakh (Rs 57.90 lakh for the Rubicon variant). (Image: Jeep India)
Jeep India on March 17 launched its new locally-assembled Jeep Wrangler SUV in the country. The carmaker recently India recently re-introduced the same four-doored Wrangler Unlimited at a new price of Rs 53.90 lakh (Rs 57.90 lakh for the Rubicon variant). (Image: Jeep India)
Good entry and departure angles aren’t hard to find on less expensive off-roaders. Neither is the presence of a transfer case allowing you to toggle between 2H to 4H or 4L. So apart from having weapons-grade axles, what does the slightly cheaper Wrangler offer? Let’s find out… (Image: Jeep India)
Good entry and departure angles aren’t hard to find on less expensive off-roaders. Neither is the presence of a transfer case allowing you to toggle between 2H to 4H or 4L. So apart from having weapons-grade axles, what does the slightly cheaper Wrangler offer? Let’s find out… (Image: Jeep India)
The Wrangler Rubicon is the hardier off-roader of the two variants, with a Rocktrack 4x4 system offering an “Offroad+” mode that can automatically adapt to any type of terrain. This means that throttle, speed, traction and gear response are all modulated to suit the terrain with the flick of a switch. (Image: Jeep India)
The Wrangler Rubicon is the hardier off-roader of the two variants, with a Rocktrack 4x4 system offering an “Offroad+” mode that can automatically adapt to any type of terrain. This means that throttle, speed, traction and gear response are all modulated to suit the terrain with the flick of a switch. (Image: Jeep India)
The Rubicon also packs thick underbody steel skid plates and has ground clearance of 217mm, giving it, according to the brand, water wading capability of 760mm. The less expensive, Unlimited version has a permanent 4x4 system. Both options get the same 2.0-litre, turbocharged petrol engine making 268hp of power and 400Nm of torque, mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. (Image: Jeep India)
The Rubicon also packs thick underbody steel skid plates and has a ground clearance of 217mm, giving it, a water wading capability of 760mm, according to Jeep India. The less expensive, Unlimited version has a permanent 4x4 system. Both options get the same 2.0-litre, turbocharged petrol engine making 268hp of power and 400Nm of torque, mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. (Image: Jeep India)
The new Wrangler include automatic headlights, 80th anniversary badging, 18-inch wheels, ambient LED interior lights, auto-dimming rearview mirror, 8.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system which supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity features, steering wheel with audio controls, and leather finish dash. (Image: Jeep India)
The new Wrangler include automatic headlights, 80th anniversary badging, 18-inch wheels, ambient LED interior lights, auto-dimming rearview mirror, 8.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system which supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity features, steering wheel with audio controls, and leather finish dash. (Image: Jeep India)
The Wrangler competes with the likes of the Land Rover Defender and the Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon. While the Defender costs Rs 79.9 lakh, the G-Wagon costs a whopping Rs 1.62 crore. Keeping this in mind, the Wrangler starts to look very good indeed. (Image: Jeep India)
The Wrangler competes with the likes of the Land Rover Defender and the Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon. While the Defender costs Rs 79.9 lakh, the G-Wagon costs a whopping Rs 1.62 crore. Keeping this in mind, the Wrangler starts to look very good indeed. (Image: Jeep India)
The Wrangler with a premium price tag is equipped with all the soft-roader bells and whistles. Ambient LED lights, an 8.3-inch touchscreen, rock solid Tru-Lok limited slip differential and also—removable doors. (Image: Jeep India)
The Wrangler with a premium price tag is equipped with all the soft-roader bells and whistles. Ambient LED lights, an 8.3-inch touchscreen, rock solid Tru-Lok limited slip differential and also—removable doors. (Image: Jeep India)
Pound-for-pound, the new Jeep Wrangler (Unlimited and Rubicon) is the coolest SUV in the country, offering considerably more value for money than its chief competitors. (Image: Jeep India)
Pound-for-pound, the new Jeep Wrangler (Unlimited and Rubicon) is the coolest SUV in the country, offering considerably more value for money than its chief competitors. (Image: Jeep India)
first published: Mar 17, 2021 05:45 pm

