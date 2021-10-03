Best smartphone deals, offers at Amazon Great Indian Festival, Flipkart Big Billion Days sale

Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart Big Billion Days offers and deals have gone live. The sale, which kicked off on October 2 for Prime and Flipkart members, is now open to all customers in India. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale and Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, customers can avail massive discounts on popular smartphones, including the iPhone 12 series.

Apple officially gave a price cut to the iPhone 12 series following the iPhone 13 launch in India. The iPhone 12 price in India has cut further during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. The iPhone 12 64GB model is available for Rs 49,999 on Flipkart during the Big Billion Days sale. The price can be brought down further via banking offers or by exchanging your older device.

The smaller iPhone 12, the iPhone 12 mini, is available for just Rs 38,999 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. The 128GB and 256GB variants of the iPhone 12 mini are also discounted and available for Rs 43,999 and Rs 53,999.

OnePlus Nord 2 price in India during the Amazon Great Indian Festival is set at Rs 29,999. While the price of the entry-level model is unchanged, customers can get a 10 percent discount on transactions made using an HDFC Bank card. In addition, Amazon is offering a Rs 1,000 coupon discount on the 12GB variant of the Nord 2.

Realme is bringing big offers on the GT series during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. The flagship Realme GT 5G will be available for Rs 35,999, while the Realme GT Master Edition is getting a major discount, now starting from Rs 19,999.

iPhone 11 price in India drops down to Rs 38,999 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. For the price, users get 64GB of internal storage.

iQOO Z3, which is the first and only smartphone in India to feature a Snapdragon 768G SoC, is priced at Rs 17,990 on Amazon India during the Great Indian Festival. The price can be brought down further via banking offers or exchanging your older smartphones.

Apart from the launch of the Galaxy F42 5G, Samsung will also be offering discounts on the Galaxy F62 (From Rs 17,999), Galaxy F12 (From Rs 9,499), and Galaxy F22 (From Rs 12,499).

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G will be available at a discounted price of Rs 36,999, down from its original price of Rs 50,999.

OnePlus 9R price in India during the Amazon sale goes down to Rs 36,999. As part of the Great Indian Festival offers, customers can bring the price down further to Rs 34,999 via banking offers.

Apple MacBook M1 price in India during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale is set at Rs 80,000. The M1 Air was launched in India for Rs 92,900 for the base 256GB model.

Nothing Ear 1 TWS price in India is set at Rs 5,499 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale.

iPhone SE price in India on Flipkart is set at Rs 26,999 during the Big Billion Days sale.

Samsung Galaxy M32 price drops to Rs 11,999, down from its typical selling price of Rs 16,999 on Amazon India. The phone comes with a 64MP quad-camera setup, a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display and a 6000 mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 will start from Rs 44,999 and the Note 20 Ultra will set you back Rs 69,999 during the Great Indian Festival on Amazon.

The iPhone XR, which is currently the most affordable iPhone with an all-screen design, is available for Rs 32,999 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. The device typically retails for Rs 38,000.

Apple Watch SE price in India drops to Rs 23,900 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. The smartwatch for iPhone was launched for Rs 29,900 in India.

Oppo A Series | Amazon & Flipkart | The Oppo A74 5G is available at a discounted price of Rs 15,990 on Amazon. The budget Oppo A33 and A53 are getting discounts on Flipkart and now start from Rs 8,990 and Rs 10,990, respectively.