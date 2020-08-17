Stunning images of Red Planet captured by Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter

According to the MRO’s deputy project scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory land changes over time, so having a spacecraft at Mars for years offers a unique perspective. Before MRO, it wasn't clear what on Mars really changed, if anything. "False color" has been added to this image to accentuate certain details, like the tops of dunes and ripples. Many of these landforms are migrating, as they do on Earth. (Image: NASA)