    Presidential Election 2022 | A look at the process of electing the first citizen of India

    The President of India is elected indirectly by an electoral college following the system of proportional representation. Ahead of the 16th presidential election, here’s a look at the election process.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 14, 2022 / 06:09 PM IST
    The President of India is elected indirectly by an Electoral College following the system of proportional representation. Ahead of the 16th presidential election, here’s a look at the process of electing the President of India. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Candidates should qualify the conditions to be elected as a member of the Lok Sabha. (Image: News18 Creative)
    The President of India is elected by the Members of an Electoral College consisting of the elected members of both houses of parliament and the elected members of the legislative assemblies of all the states – including NCT of Delhi and Union Territory of Puducherry. (Image: News18 Creative)
    The total number of members in the Electoral College for the Presidential elections in 2022 is 4,809. (Image: News18 Creative)
    For each MP, the vote value is fixed at 708. For MLAs, this value is determined by a formula involving the population (based on the 1971 Census) of the state they represent. (Image: News18 Creative)
    MPs cast their vote in Parliament and MLAs in their respective state assemblies. (Image: News18 Creative)
    The presidential elections follow the system of a single transferable vote. The system allows voters to choose any number of candidates in order of preference. (Image: News18 Creative)
    The winner of the presidential election is not the person who wins the maximum votes but the person who gets more votes above a certain quota. The quota is determined by dividing the sum of valid votes by 2 and adding 1 to the quotient. (Image: News18 Creative)
    first published: Jul 14, 2022 06:09 pm
