Presidential Election 2022 | A look at all the presidents India has seen since 1950

President Ram Nath Kovind’s five-year term comes to an end on 24 July. Voting for India’s 15th president was held on July 18. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the first to cast his vote in Parliament. NDA candidate Draupadi Murmu is contesting against opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha to become the next President of India. Here’s a look at all the presidents India has seen since 1950. (Image: News18 Creative)

Pranab Mukherjee served as the 13th president of India from July 25, 2012 until July 25, 2017. He was nominated as the presidential candidate of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA). Mukherjee was awarded with India’s highest civilian honour, Bharat Ratna, in 2019. (Image: News18 Creative)

Pratibha Devisingh Patil served as the 12th President of India from July 25, 2007 to July 25, 2012 and was also the first and, to date, only female president of India. She is a member of the Indian National Congress (INC) and has previously served as the Governor of Rajasthan. (Image: News18 Creative)

An Indian aerospace scientist, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, served as the 11th President of India from July 25, 2002 to July 25, 2007. He was elected as the President with the support of both ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the then-opposition Indian National Congress. Kalam was honoured with a Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour before becoming the President. (Image: News18 Creative)

KR Narayanan served as the President of India from July 25, 1997 until July 25, 2002. He was elected as the president with 95 percent of the votes in the Electoral College. He was also elected as vice president in 1992. Narayanan was the first person from the Dalit community to hold either post. (Image: News18 Creative)

Dr Shankar Dayal Sharma served India as the President from July 25, 1992 to July 25, 1997. Prior to his presidency, Sharma also served as the vice president of India. He received 66 percent of the votes in the Electoral College, defeating George Gilbert Swell. Sharma worked with four prime ministers and appointed three of them during his tenure. (Image: News18 Creative)

Indian lawyer, independence activist and politician Ramaswamy Venkataraman served as the eighth President of India during July 25, 1987 to July 25, 1992. In his young age, he was an activist of the Indian independence movement and participated in Quit India Movement. During his presidency, he worked with four prime ministers, and appointed three of them: V. P. Singh, Chandra Shekhar and P. V. Narasimha Rao, during his five-year term, which saw the advent of coalition politics in India. (Image: News18 Creative)

In 1982, Giani Zail Singh was unanimously nominated to serve as the President of India from July 25, 1982 to July 25, 1987. His presidency was marked by Operation Blue Star, the assassination of Indira Gandhi, and the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. (Image: News18 Creative)

Neelam Sanjiva Reddy, the sixth President of India, serving from July 25, 1977 to July 25, 1982, was elected after with the unanimous support of all political parties. At 64, he became the youngest ever person to be elected President of India. He was also the only serious presidential candidate to have contested twice – in 1969 against V V Giri and in 1977. Reddy was the only validly nominated candidate in the fray which made elections unnecessary and thus he became the first person to be elected President of India without a contest. (Image: News18 Creative)

Dr Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed served India as the President from August 24, 1974 to February 11, 1977. Ahmed was chosen for the presidency by Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1974, and on 20 August 1974, he became the second Muslim to be elected President of India. He is known to have issued the proclamation of emergency by signing the papers at midnight after a meeting with Indira Gandhi the same day. He used his constitutional authority as head of state to allow her to rule by decree once the Emergency in India was proclaimed in 1975. (Image: News18 Creative)

The Indian politician and activist Varahagiri Venkata Giri, served as the fourth President of India during May 3, 1969 to July 20, 1969 and August 24, 1969 to August 24, 1974. He was the only president to be elected as an independent candidate. After the end of his full term, Giri was honoured by the Government of India with the Bharat Ratna in 1975. (Image: News18 Creative)

The Indian economist and politician Dr Zakir Husain served as the third president of India, from 13 May 1967 until his death on 3 May 1969. He was the first Muslim president of India and the first Indian president to die in office. (Image: News18 Creative)

Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the Indian philosopher and politician, served as the second president of India from May 13, 1962 to May 13, 1967. He was also the first vice-president of India from 1952 to 1962. He has been influential in shaping the understanding of Hinduism, in both India and the west, and earned a reputation as a bridge-builder between India and the West. Radhakrishnan believed that "teachers should be the best minds in the country". Since 1962, his birthday has been celebrated in India as Teachers' Day on 5 September every year. (Image: News18 Creative)