Exit Poll 2022 | Political leaders' reaction on the poll prediction

With the end of voting for 7th and last phase of Uttar Pradesh polls on March 7, a month-long polling process for the Assembly elections in five states – Uttarakhand, Manipur, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Goa – has concluded. The exit poll suggest that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is headed for a decisive victory in Punjab while Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to come back to power in Uttar Pradesh. In India, exit polls are usually conducted by CVoter, Chanakya, and MyAxis India, along with a couple of others. The survey will predict the fate of parties. Let’s take a look at how political leaders reacted to exit poll predictions. (Image: AP)

“EVMs will say what is going to happen. Wait for the 10th of March,” said incumbent Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

“People's mandate as to in whose hands will they place the reins of the future of their children, youth, elderlies for the next 5 years is locked in the machines (EVMs). Results will come on 10th, we will accept the mandate of people,” says Bhagwant Mann, AAP's CM candidate for Punjab. “What calculation? We are getting more than 80 seats. They (the rest of the parties that contested Punjab elections) can sit down and calculate among themselves,” he added.