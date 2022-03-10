Assembly Election Results 2022 | Bhagwant Mann wins from Punjab's Dhuri; supporters celebrate as AAP readies to form government

AAP’s Punjab CM face Bhagwant Mann wins from Dhuri constituency by a margin of 45,000. The Assembly elections were held in Punjab on February 20 to elect the 117-member 16th House of the Punjab Legislative Assembly. AAP is leading in 91 seats and is all set for victory in the state. Workers and supporters celebrate the party’s sweep. (Image: Twitter @AAPMumbai)

AAP Punjab CM candidate Bhagwant Mann and his mother Harpal Kaur share an emotional moment as they greet the party workers and supporters in Sangrur. (Image: Twitter @ANI)

Aam Aadmi Party workers celebrate outside party office in Delhi. (Image: News18)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal poses with Bhagwant Mann, AAP’s chief ministerial candidate in Punjab as the party storms Punjab. Kejriwal congratulates people. (Image: Twitter @ArvindKejriwal)

Exultant workers and supporters of AAP dance and distribute sweets as the party sweeps Punjab elections with an absolute majority. (Image: Twitter @ANI)