    Assembly Election Results 2022 | Bhagwant Mann wins from Punjab's Dhuri; supporters celebrate as AAP readies to form government

    AAP’s Punjab CM face Bhagwant Mann wins from Dhuri constituency by a margin of 45,000. The Assembly elections were held in Punjab on February, 20 2022 to elect the 117 members of the 16th Assembly of the Punjab Legislative Assembly.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 10, 2022 / 02:22 PM IST
    AAP’s Punjab CM face Bhagwant Mann wins from Dhuri constituency by a margin of 45,000. The Assembly elections were held in Punjab on February, 20 2022 to elect the 117 members of the 16th Assembly of the Punjab Legislative Assembly. AAP is leading in 91 seats and is all set for victory in the state. Workers and supporters celebrate party’s seep towards victory in the state. (Image: Twitter @AAPMumbai)
    AAP’s Punjab CM face Bhagwant Mann wins from Dhuri constituency by a margin of 45,000. The Assembly elections were held in Punjab on February 20 to elect the 117-member 16th House of the Punjab Legislative Assembly. AAP is leading in 91 seats and is all set for victory in the state. Workers and supporters celebrate the party’s sweep. (Image: Twitter @AAPMumbai)
    AAP Punjab CM candidate Bhagwant Mann and his mother Harpal Kaur share an emotional moment as they greet the party workers and supporters in Sangrur. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
    AAP Punjab CM candidate Bhagwant Mann and his mother Harpal Kaur share an emotional moment as they greet the party workers and supporters in Sangrur. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
    Aam Aadmi Party workers celebrating outside party office in Delhi on March 10. (Image: News18)
    Aam Aadmi Party workers celebrate outside party office in Delhi. (Image: News18)
    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal posed with Bhagwant Mann, AAP’s chief ministerial candidate in Punjab as the party sweeps in Punjab. Kejriwal congratulates people as AAP set to form government in Punjab. Party workers celebrate as early trends suggest AAP’s victory in Punjab. (Image: Twitter @ArvindKejriwal)
    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal poses with Bhagwant Mann, AAP’s chief ministerial candidate in Punjab as the party storms Punjab. Kejriwal congratulates people. (Image: Twitter @ArvindKejriwal)
    Exultant workers & supporters of AAP celebrate by dancing & distributing sweets as the party sweeps Punjab elections with an absolute majority. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
    Exultant workers and supporters of AAP dance and distribute sweets as the party sweeps Punjab elections with an absolute majority. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
    AAP workers in Mumbai celebrate party’s historic emergence as a National Party, and its sweeping victory in Punjab. (Image: Twitter @AAPMumbai)
    AAP workers in Mumbai celebrate the party’s historic emergence as a National Party, and its sweeping victory in Punjab. (Image: Twitter @AAPMumbai)
    Mar 10, 2022 01:38 pm
