20 years in office! PM Modi completes two decades as the head of a democratically-elected government

The journey of Narendra Modi, as the head of an elected government started in 2001 under the trying circumstances of relief work for the Bhuj earthquake. Since then, Narendra Modi, currently the Prime Minister of India has not looked back, as he continues to tread the path of development for all.
Swearing in ceremony of Narendra Modi as Chief Minister of Gujarat for the first time in 2001.
Chief Minister Narendra Modi on ground during massive floods in Surat to spearhead rescue and relief efforts in 2006.
Gujarat CM Narendra Modi and the then PM Dr. Manmohan Singh meets bomb blast victims at Civil Hospital in Ahmadabad on July 28, 2008.
Narendra Modi, as CM, took Gujarat on the path of all-round development.
CM Narendra Modi with Metro Man E Sreedharan.
Gujarat CM Narendra Modi launches ‘Gujarat Swarnim Gram E-Broadcast Project' in Amreli’ in 2011.
CM Narendra Modi inaugurates Two level flyover in Ahmedabad in 2011.
Chief Minister Narendra Modi launches speed boat and water rides at Sabarmati River front in Ahmedabad in 2012.
Narendra Modi meets victims of Bhuj Earthquake.
Gujarat CM Narendra Modi flags off a Bus Rapid Transportation System.
Gujarat CM Narendra Modi Declared as Prime Ministerial Candidate of BJP in 2013.
Swearing in ceremony of Narendra Modi as Prime Minister of India for the first time in 2014.
PM Narendra Modi at Run for Unity in 2014.
PM Modi launches BHIM app, ushering in a new era of digital payments in India, 2016.
PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Dhola-Sadiya, India’s longest bridge in Assam in 2017.
PM Modi at family photo of Founding Conference of International Solar Alliance in 2018.
PM Modi assisting an elderly tribal woman wear chappals at public rally in Bijapur, south Bastar in 2018.
PM Narendra Modi welcomed by global CEOs at International Business Council in Davos, 2018.
PM Modi flags off India’s first semi high speed rail Vande Bharat express in 2019.
PM Modi files his nomination to contest 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi seen along with senior leaders of BJP and NDA.
PM Narendra Modi bows to Constitution of India at the Central Hall of Parliament at the NDA parliamentary Board meeting.
Swearing in Ceremony of Narendra Modi as Prime Minister of India for the second time in 2019.
PM Modi Plogging on Mamallapuram Beach.
PM Modi with world leaders at G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan in 2019.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump Triumphantly hold up hands at Howdy Modi event in Texas in 2019.
PM Narendra Modi addressing the Nation on Coronavirus Pandemic on 24th March, 2020.
PM Modi lights up lamp at his residence during 9 Baje 9 minutes to show solidarity in fight against coronavirus.
PM Modi visits injured Indian army soldiers at Army Hospital in Ladakh.
PM Narendra Modi does Sashtang Namaskar before Lord Ram Lalla during foundation stone laying ceremony of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir at Ayodhya.
