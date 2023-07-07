English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosLifestyleFood

    In Pics: The science behind your hatred to Dhaniya or Corriander

    Corriander, for many, is acquired taste. There is a science behind why that is the case.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 07, 2023 / 09:19 PM IST
    There is a science behind why dhaniya or corriander tastes like soap to some people Taste and flavours influence one's food choices (Image: News18 Creative)
    1/8
    There is a science behind why dhaniya or corriander tastes like soap to some people Taste and flavours influence one's food choices (Image: News18 Creative)
    Taste and flavours influence one's food choices (Image: News18 Creative)
    2/8
    Taste and flavours influence one's food choices and in turn shape food preferences (Image: News18 Creative)
    Some find corriander refreshing and aromatic while others say it tastes like soap. (Image: News18 Creative)
    3/8
    Some find corriander refreshing and aromatic while others say it tastes like soap. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Prefered flavour depends on texture, smell and other emotional connect with the food (Image: News18 Creative)
    4/8
    Prefered flavour depends on texture, smell and other emotional connect with the food (Image: News18 Creative)
    The papillae on our tongues help discern sweetness or saltiness of any food Prefered flavour depends on texture, smell and other emotional connect with the food (Image: News18 Creative)
    5/8
    The papillae on our tongues help discern sweetness or saltiness of any food Prefered flavour depends on texture, smell and other emotional connect with the food (Image: News18 Creative)
    Our brain combines taste and smell to perceive flavours (Image: News18 Creative)
    6/8
    Our brain combines taste and smell to perceive flavours (Image: News18 Creative)
    Cultural and regional factors play a major role in deciding our preferred flavour (Image: News18 Creative)
    7/8
    Cultural and regional factors play a major role in deciding our preferred flavour (Image: News18 Creative)
    Proust refers to it as the connection of taste with memories (Image: News18 Creative)
    8/8
    Proust refers to it as the connection of taste with memories (Image: News18 Creative)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Food & lifestyle #Food science #Marcel Proust #Slideshow
    first published: Jul 7, 2023 09:19 pm