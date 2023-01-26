Republic Day 2023: President Droupadi Murmu unfurls Tricolour at Kartavya Path

1/10 President Droupadi Murmu commenced the celebrations of 74th Republic Day by unfurling the national flag at Kartavya Path on January 26. The unfurling of the Tricolour was followed by the national anthem and a customary 21 Gun Salute with 105 mm Indian Field Gun, replacing the vintage 25-punder gun. The president unfurled the Indian flag, which is tied as a bundle on the top of the flagpole, signifying India becoming a republic nation.

2/10 The Indian flag was unfurled in various states across the country on the occasion of the 74th Republic Day on January 26. Haryana CM ML Khattar attended the Republic Day celebrations at Yamuna Nagar.

3/10 Union Minister Nitin Gadkari unfurls the National Flag at his Delhi residence. (Image: Twitter @OfficeOfNG)

4/10 Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla unfurls the Tricolour at his residence in Delhi. "I extend heartfelt greetings to everyone. It's the day to remember contributions of those who gave their lives for Maa Bharati and continue to be our inspiration. Also the day to remember those who played significant role in drafting Constitution of the largest democracy," the Lok Sabha Speaker said.

5/10 Defence Minister Rajnath Singh unfurls the Tricolour at his residence in Delhi, on Republic Day. (Image: Twitter @rajnathsingh)

6/10 Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat unfurls the Tricolour on Republic Day at Botad; CM Bhupendra Patel is also present.

7/10 Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde unfurls the National Flag at his official residence in Mumbai.

8/10 Mizoram CM Zoramthanga unfurls the Tricolour at CM Office in Aizwal.

9/10 Bihar Governor Fagu Chauhan unfurls the National Flag on the occasion of the 74th Republic Day.