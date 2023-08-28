Neeraj Chopra makes history: First Indian to clinch gold at World Athletics Championships

1/6 Historic gold medal in Javelin throw: Neeraj Chopra made history by winning the gold medal in the men's javelin throw event at the World Athletics Championships held in Budapest, Hungary. He became the first-ever Indian athlete to achieve this feat, marking a significant milestone for Indian athletics. (Image: Reuters)

2/6 Global Prowess: Going head-to-head with competitors from around the world, Neeraj's phenomenal throw of 88.17 meters during his second attempt showcased his exceptional prowess and solidified his dominance throughout the event. (Image: Reuters)

3/6 Global recognition and trailblazing: Neeraj's victory established him as a trailblazer for Indian sports on the international stage. His gold medal achievement received widespread attention and recognition, elevating the profile of Indian athletics worldwide. (Image: Reuters)

4/6 Competition and rivals: Neeraj faced tough competition, notably from Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, who secured the silver medal with a commendable throw of 87.82 meters. The competition between the two showcased the intensity of the event. (Image: Reuters)

National pride and celebrations: Neeraj's success was celebrated across India. His father expressed immense pride, and there were plans for celebratory events upon Neeraj's return to India. His achievement was seen as a proud moment for the country. (Image: Reuters)