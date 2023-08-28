English
    Neeraj Chopra makes history: First Indian to clinch gold at World Athletics Championships

    Neeraj Chopra's historic gold in javelin at World Athletics Championships marked India's first-ever win. His 88.17m throw showcased dominance, drawing widespread support, and enriching India's medal tally.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 28, 2023 / 11:29 AM IST
    Historic gold medal in Javelin throw: Neeraj Chopra made history by winning the gold medal in the men's javelin throw event at the World Athletics Championships held in Budapest, Hungary. He became the first-ever Indian athlete to achieve this feat, marking a significant milestone for Indian athletics. (Image: Reuters)
    Record-breaking performance: Neeraj's exceptional performance was highlighted by a remarkable throw of 88.17 meters during his second attempt. This outstanding achievement showcased his skill and dominance in the event, solidifying his position as a global contender. (Image: Reuters)
    Global recognition and trailblazing: Neeraj's victory established him as a trailblazer for Indian sports on the international stage. His gold medal achievement received widespread attention and recognition, elevating the profile of Indian athletics worldwide. (Image: Reuters)
    Competition and rivals: Neeraj faced tough competition, notably from Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, who secured the silver medal with a commendable throw of 87.82 meters. The competition between the two showcased the intensity of the event. (Image: Reuters)
    National pride and celebrations: Neeraj's success was celebrated across India. His father expressed immense pride, and there were plans for celebratory events upon Neeraj's return to India. His achievement was seen as a proud moment for the country. (Image: Reuters)
    Medal tally enrichment: Neeraj's gold medal not only added a prestigious achievement to his personal record but also contributed to India's medal tally at the World Athletics Championships. This win marked his second medal at the Championships, with a previous silver medal to his name. (Image: Reuters)
    first published: Aug 28, 2023 09:24 am

