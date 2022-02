Hurun India Wealth Report 2021 shines light on Indian dollar-millionaire households, their brand preferences, consumption habits and lifestyle trends. According to the report, the number of dollar-millionaire households in India has increased by 11 percent to 4,58,000 households compared to last year. These household have a net worth of at least Rs 7 crore. (Image: News18 Creative)

With 20,300 dollar-millionaire households, Mumbai is India’s millionaire capital, followed by Delhi and Kolkata with 17,400 and 10,500 millionaire households respectively. (Image: News18 Creative)

70 percent of the Indian dollar-millionaires prefer sending their kids abroad for education, as per the survey report. (Image: News18 Creative)

One in four millionaires change their cars in less than three years. 63 percent of the high net-worth individuals (HNIs) own at least four watches. Here’s what do they buy as per the survey. (Image: News18 Creative)