English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Don't miss the exciting session on 'Make in India: Pharmacy of the World' where top business leaders reveal how the life sciences and pharma sector can become more aatmanirbhar. Click to attend:
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosIndia

Mukesh Ambani continues to top Hurun’s India Rich List 2021; Here are the top 10 wealthy Indians on the list

According to the Hurun report, India now has 209 billionaires, of which 177 live in India. Hurun report released its 10th edition of Hurun Global Rich List on March 2, ranking 3228 billionaires from around the world. Despite the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic, total wealth of billionaires increased by 32 percent to $14.7 trillion.

Priyanka Roshan
March 02, 2021 / 09:01 PM IST
India’s business tycoon and Asia’s richest man continues to top the Hurun India Rich List 2021 with a net worth of $85 billion. According to the Hurun report, India now has 209 billionaires, of which 177 live in India. Hurun report released its 10th edition of Hurun Global Rich List on March 2, ranking 3228 billionaires from around the world. Despite the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic total wealth of billionaires saw 32 percent increase in total global wealth to $14.7 trillion. Wealth calculations are a snapshot of January 15, 2021. Let’s find out the top 10 wealthiest Indians.
Indian business tycoon and Asia’s richest man Mukesh Ambani continues to top the Hurun India Rich List 2021 with a net worth of $85 billion. According to the Hurun report, India now has 209 billionaires, of which 177 live in India. Hurun report released its 10th edition of Hurun Global Rich List on March 2, ranking 3228 billionaires from around the world. Despite the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic total wealth of billionaires saw 32 percent increase in total global wealth to $14.7 trillion. Wealth calculations are a snapshot of January 15, 2021. Let’s find out the top 10 wealthiest Indians.
Rank 10 | Dilip Shanghvi & family | Net worth: $12.5 billion | Company: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (Image: Reuters)
Rank 10 | Dilip Shanghvi & family | Net worth: $12.5 billion | Company: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (Image: Reuters)
Rank 9 | Jay Chaudhry | Net worth: $13 billion | Company: Zscaler (Image: Reuters)
Rank 9 | Jay Chaudhry | Net worth: $13 billion | Company: Zscaler (Image: Reuters)
Rank 8 | Radhakishan Damani & family | Net worth: $14.5 billion | Company: Avenue Supermarts
Rank 8 | Radhakishan Damani & family | Net worth: $14.5 billion | Company: Avenue Supermarts
Rank 7 | Uday Kotak | Net worth: $15 billion | Company: Kotak Mahindra Bank (Image: Reuters)
Rank 7 | Uday Kotak | Net worth: $15 billion | Company: Kotak Mahindra Bank (Image: Reuters)
Rank 6 | Hinduja Brother | Net worth: $18 billion | Company: Hinduja
Rank 6 | Hinduja Brothers | Net worth: $18 billion | Company: Hinduja Group
Rank 5 | Cyrus Poonawalla | Net worth: $18.5 billion | Company: Serum
Rank 5 | Cyrus Poonawalla | Net worth: $18.5 billion | Company: Serum Institute of India
Rank 4 | Lakshmi N Mittal | Net worth: $19 billion | Company: ArcelorMittal
Rank 4 | Lakshmi N Mittal | Net worth: $19 billion | Company: ArcelorMittal
Rank 3 | Shiv Nadar & family | Net worth: $27 billion | Company: HCL (Image: Reuters)
Rank 3 | Shiv Nadar & family | Net worth: $27 billion | Company: HCL Technologies (Image: Reuters)
Rank 2 | Gautam Adani & Family | Net worth: $32 billion | Company: Adani (Image: Reuters)
Rank 2 | Gautam Adani & Family | Net worth: $32 billion | Company: Adani Group (Image: Reuters)
Rank 1 | Mukesh Ambani | Net worth: $83 billion | Company: Reliance Industries Limited (Image: Reuters) Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd that publishes Moneycontrol.com
Rank 1 | Mukesh Ambani | Net worth: $83 billion | Company: Reliance Industries Limited (Image: Reuters) Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd that publishes Moneycontrol.com
Priyanka Roshan
TAGS: #Hurun India Rich List 2020 #Hurun report #Indian billionaires #Mukesh Ambani #Slideshow #World News
first published: Mar 2, 2021 09:01 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | 25 lakh people register on Co-WIN portal on day 1 of rollout; Harsh Vardhan, Ravi Shastri and India Inc CEOs get COVID-19 vaccine shots

Coronavirus Essential | 25 lakh people register on Co-WIN portal on day 1 of rollout; Harsh Vardhan, Ravi Shastri and India Inc CEOs get COVID-19 vaccine shots

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.