Mukesh Ambani continues to top Hurun’s India Rich List 2021; Here are the top 10 wealthy Indians on the list

Indian business tycoon and Asia’s richest man Mukesh Ambani continues to top the Hurun India Rich List 2021 with a net worth of $85 billion. According to the Hurun report, India now has 209 billionaires, of which 177 live in India. Hurun report released its 10th edition of Hurun Global Rich List on March 2, ranking 3228 billionaires from around the world. Despite the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic total wealth of billionaires saw 32 percent increase in total global wealth to $14.7 trillion. Wealth calculations are a snapshot of January 15, 2021. Let’s find out the top 10 wealthiest Indians.