Lockdown announcement drives hordes of migrant labourers to railway station to leave Pune

Among those returning back to their native places were those working in industries across Pune district - hotel staff and labourers on real estate sites, even though the government has allowed industries and in-situ construction sites to operate.

Moneycontrol News
April 14, 2021 / 12:00 PM IST
As chief minister Uddhav Thackeray announced fresh curbs on Tuesday for the next 15 days, its anticipation throughout the day led to hordes of migrants leaving Pune, flooding the railway station and bus stands. (Image: VJ Chandrakant Hanchate)
As chief minister Uddhav Thackeray announced fresh curbs on April 13 for the next 15 days, its anticipation throughout the day led to hordes of migrants leaving Pune, flooding the railway station and bus stands. (Image: VJ Chandrakant Hanchate)
Appealing to workers in his address Thackeray said, “These restrictions are with the aim to save lives. I request everyone to support the government in its fight against COVID.” (Image: VJ Chandrakant Hanchate)
Appealing to workers in his address Thackeray said, "These restrictions are with the aim to save lives. I request everyone to support the government in its fight against COVID." (Image: VJ Chandrakant Hanchate)
Among those returning back to their native places were those working in industries across Pune district - hotel staff and labourers on real estate sites, even though the government has allowed industries and in-situ construction sites to operate. (Image: VJ Chandrakant Hanchate)
Among those returning back to their native places were those working in industries across Pune district - hotel staff and labourers on real estate sites, even though the government has allowed industries and in-situ construction sites to operate. (Image: VJ Chandrakant Hanchate)
With Tuesday being a public holiday on account of Gudi Padwa, followed by another holiday on Wednesday because of Dr Ambedkar’s birth anniversary, many chose to board trains in large numbers at the Pune station. (Image: VJ Chandrakant Hanchate)
With Tuesday being a public holiday on account of Gudi Padwa, followed by another holiday on Wednesday because of Dr Ambedkar's birth anniversary, many chose to board trains in large numbers at the Pune station. (Image: VJ Chandrakant Hanchate)
The station officials along with police had a hard time managing the crowd as people were desperate to go back despite having no advance booking. (Image: VJ Chandrakant Hanchate)
The station officials along with police had a hard time managing the crowd as people were desperate to go back despite having no advance booking. (Image: VJ Chandrakant Hanchate)
An official at Pune railway station said, “Labourers who had confirmed tickets with them were allowed entry to inside the station, while the rest were sent back.” (Image: VJ Chandrakant Hanchate)
An official at Pune railway station said, "Labourers who had confirmed tickets with them were allowed entry to inside the station, while the rest were sent back." (Image: VJ Chandrakant Hanchate)
People boarding state transport bus. (Image: VJ Chandrakant Hanchate)
People boarding state transport bus. (Image: VJ Chandrakant Hanchate)
Migrants waiting at the bus stand to leave Pune city. (Image: VJ Chandrakant Hanchate)
Migrants waiting at the bus stand to leave Pune city. (Image: VJ Chandrakant Hanchate)
TAGS: #coronavirus #Current Affairs #gallery #India #migrant labourers #pune #Pune railway Station #Slideshow
first published: Apr 14, 2021 12:00 pm

